Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour is at one of the best courses on the continent this week at the wonderful Valderrama for the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Sergio Garcia is the man to beat, this event has been played on four occasions and the Spaniard has won it on three occasions – it is no wonder that he is the 11/2 favourite this year.

Other players who are well fancied this week include Jon Rahm (6/1) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (9/1).

