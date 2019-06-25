The European Tour is at one of the best courses on the continent this week
Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour is at one of the best courses on the continent this week at the wonderful Valderrama for the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.
Sergio Garcia is the man to beat, this event has been played on four occasions and the Spaniard has won it on three occasions – it is no wonder that he is the 11/2 favourite this year.
Other players who are well fancied this week include Jon Rahm (6/1) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (9/1).
Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Joost Luiten 4 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Dutchman has played in all four stagings of this event. – finishing with two top fives and an 11th. He also has a four top 10s this year – the Valderrama course suits players who feel comfortable on it.
Jorge Campillo 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – My first Spanish pick has played in the event a couple of times and done ok – was disqualified last time out here when well set. Has had five top 3 finishes this year, so good odds when you take that into account.
Mikko Korhonen 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Finn won the Volvo China Open back in May, but has not played much since then. Was 3rd in this event on this course last season in October – like him at these odds.
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – 5th here last season, and has had some good performances on this course over the years. Three top 25s this season – so the veteran is not in bad form.
