Sergio Garcia hosts and defends the Andalucia Valderrama Masters this week

Andalucia Valderrama Masters Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation returns this week with Ryder Cup record points scorer Sergio Garcia hosting, headlining and defending the title at Valderrama.

The Spaniard makes his first start since Le Golf National here in a tournament that he has won in the last two playings.

The Andalucia Valderrama Masters began in 2010 but this is only the fourth edition.

Graeme McDowell won the inaugural event before Garcia won in both 2011 and 2017.

Garcia capped an incredible 2017 with victory at Valderrama last year after winning the Dubai Desert Classic and his maiden major title at Augusta earlier in the year.

Sergio is joined in the field this week by European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn who tees it up alongside Vice Captains Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington and Robert Karlsson.

Barring those, it is not the strongest field with just one player from the European Ryder Cup side competing, and that is defending champion and host Garcia.

Last time out, Garcia beat Joost Luiten by a stroke to win his 14th European Tour title.

The course at Valderrama is one of Spain’s best-known having hosted 16 Volvo Masters, the 1997 Ryder Cup, the Valderrama Masters of 2010 and 2011 and the 2016 Open de Espana.

Constructed in 1974 by Robert Trent Jones Snr, it was expanded and improved when the club was acquired by Jaime Ortiz-Patiño in 1984.

Further alterations were made for the 2016 Open de Espana when cork trees were pruned on a number of holes.

It is renowned as one of the most difficult courses in the world and always poses a stern challenge to competitors.

The tournament is set to benefit charities supported by the Sergio Garcia Foundation. All funds raised from last year’s tournament went to the X-ray unit of the Hospital Universitario La Paz.

The weather forecast looks like it could be slightly wet on Thursday and Friday but nicer for the weekend with highs of 21 celsius.