The American secured his 2nd PGA Tour title after a rollercoaster of a round.

Andrew Landry Wins The American Express In Dramatic Fashion

With Andrew Landry at one stage taking a six-shot lead during the final-round, the tournament victory looked to be in the bag.

However, after three consecutive bogeys from the 13th to the 15th, and Mexican Abraham Ancer producing a scintillating 63, the led was down to zero with three-holes remaining.

“It’s hard when you have a big lead because then you kind of start playing a little defensive,” Landry said, “and instead of playing defensive you need to be playing more aggressively and just keep hitting the shots that you need to hit.”

But Landry took hold of the intimidating last three playing them in two-under to secure a two-stroke victory and his second PGA Tour title.

The final-two holes at PGA West are synonymous with disaster thanks to the alarming presence of water on both holes. However Landry showed nerves of steel to birdie both. The shot into the par-3 17th in particular is nerve wracking given the green is completely surrounded by water.

Landry said; “That’s a tough shot, especially with the number that we had today. I knew that it was a touch into the wind and it was 159 yards down the hill, and I knew I would have to flush one to get it to the front edge. And so having to chip something down, and when there’s water completely around the whole entire green, is a tough shot.”

The win was Landry’s second on the PGA Tour with the first coming at the 2018 Valero Texas Open.

The American Express Leaderboard

1. Andrew Landry -26

2. Abraham Ancer -24

3. Scottie Scheffler -23

T4. Bud Cauley -20

T4 Sepp Straka -20

T6. Sam Burns -19

T6. Tom Hoge -19

T6. Sebatian Cappelen -19

T6. Ryan Moore -19

T10. Grayson Murray -18

T10 Sungjae Im -18

T10. Andrew Putnam -18

T10. Rickie Fowler -18

