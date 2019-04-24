Can he do it?
WATCH: Andy Sullivan Attempts Hole-In-One From 500 Balls
The European Tour’s Chase The Ace series is back, where Tour Pros attempt to make a hole-in-one from 500 shots.
We have already seen Edoardo Molinari and Brandon Stone fail in their attempts, and this time it was Andy Sullivan’s go.
The odds of an average golfer making an ace are roughly one in 100,000, while stats suggest a European Tour pro’s chances are closer to one in 2,500.
The Englishman took to the London club to try and make an ace on the 171-yard 11th on the Heritage Course.
Watch the video below to see if he managed to do it –
