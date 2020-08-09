Sully is back in the winner's circle after a dominant display at Hanbury Manor

Andy Sullivan Wins English Championsip – First Title In Nearly Five Years

Andy Sullivan won his fourth European Tour title in dominant fashion at the English Championship.

The Englishman shot an incredible 27 under par at Hanbury Manor to win the title by seven strokes over Adrian Otaegui.

He shot rounds of 66, 62, 64 and 65 throughout the week, making 25 birdies and four eagles over the four rounds.

It is Sullivan’s first win in almost five years after is Portugal Masters triumph in October 2015.

He won all three of his previous European Tour titles in 2015, which helped him earn a spot on Europe’s 2016 Ryder Cup team.

The 33-year-old was emotional in victory and pointed to the sky after holing a birdie putt on the 18th, after losing his brother-in-law two years ago and another close friend recently.

Watch: Sullivan’s winning birdie –

Currently 148th in the world, Sullivan moves back inside the world’s top 100.

Adrian Otaegui was second with Rasmus Hojgaard in third.

Hojgaard is on an incredible run of form after a 2nd at the British Masters and a T6th at last week’s Hero Open.

The young Dane is set to move inside the world’s top 100 for the first time.

South Africa’s Wilco Nienaber was fourth after only getting into the field due to John Catlin’s forced withdrawal after the American went outside the tour’s bubble to visit a restaurant.

English Championship Leaderboard –

1 Andy Sullivan -27

2 Adrian Otaegui -20

3 Rasmus Hojgaard -19

4Wilco Nienaber -18

5 Steven Brown -17

6 Min Woo Lee -16

6 Dean Burmester -16

6 Brandon Stone 16

