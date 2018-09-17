After 18 years on tour, American Stanford finally gets a Major trophy at the Evian Championship.
Angela Stanford Wins First Major In 76th Major Start
American Angela Stanford secured her first Major title at the 2018 Evian Championship yesterday, in what was her 76th Major start in an 18-year-career so far.
After starting the day five-shots behind fellow American Amy Olson, Stanford shot a final-round 68 which appeared to be just short of the victorious target. However, Olson, who had previously never come better than 7th in an LPGA Tour event, unfortunately double-bogeyed the last hole.
Heading down the last with a one shot lead, she hooked her drive badly, chipped out of the trees and played her third to 40-feet. In what should best be described as a rush of blood to the head, Olson then raced that putt five-feet passed the flag, and missed the return putt which would have forced a playoff.
“I was aggressive with my putt – a little too aggressive, obviously,” said Olson.
“It’s disappointing to finish like that, but I had a great week. I have so many positive things to take away from it.”
Sangmoon Bae Wins First Title Since Military Service
The 32-year-old Korean won on the Web.com Tour…
Wu Ashun wins KLM Open
He finished one clear of Chris Wood to…
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
Although she may not have liked to see a fellow American lose like that, Stanford had finally secured her first Major title finally getting the ‘best player never to have won a Major’ monkey off her back. After five LPGA Tour wins and six Solheim Cup appearances, a Major was the only thing missing from a very good career.
“I did a bunch of stupid stuff, but deep down I’m a fighter, I’m a grinder, and I’ve always been that,” Stanford said.
“I just kept telling myself, ‘You just got to be who you are. And maybe you’re not good at certain things, but you got to be who you are right now and you got to just fight,” Stanford said of the final few holes.
“I’m grateful. And so happy for everybody at home, everybody that’s cheered for me and never gave up on me.”
“It’s the one thing I couldn’t get my hands on. I’m not letting go now,” she said after being presented with the Evian Championship trophy.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news from the golfing world.