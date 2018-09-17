After 18 years on tour, American Stanford finally gets a Major trophy at the Evian Championship.

Angela Stanford Wins First Major In 76th Major Start

American Angela Stanford secured her first Major title at the 2018 Evian Championship yesterday, in what was her 76th Major start in an 18-year-career so far.

After starting the day five-shots behind fellow American Amy Olson, Stanford shot a final-round 68 which appeared to be just short of the victorious target. However, Olson, who had previously never come better than 7th in an LPGA Tour event, unfortunately double-bogeyed the last hole.

Heading down the last with a one shot lead, she hooked her drive badly, chipped out of the trees and played her third to 40-feet. In what should best be described as a rush of blood to the head, Olson then raced that putt five-feet passed the flag, and missed the return putt which would have forced a playoff.

“I was aggressive with my putt – a little too aggressive, obviously,” said Olson.

“It’s disappointing to finish like that, but I had a great week. I have so many positive things to take away from it.”