Remember Anthony Kim? Here's how his swing looks these days...

WATCH: Anthony Kim Golf Swing Video Posted

Remember Anthony Kim? The American was one of the world’s best players not too long ago but hasn’t been seen on Tour since 2012.

Kim, who starred in the USA’s 2008 Ryder Cup victory where he beat Sergio Garcia 5&4 in the singles, is apparently no longer playing due to an insurance issue.

A video of his swing went up on Instagram yesterday from golf coach James Ridyard, who said the video is at least two years old.

Anthony Kim celebrates victory with the trophy during the final round of the Wachovia Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 4, 2008 Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Still, there are some takes from the video – AK’s hair is longer than it used to be but his swing looks very similar!

Watch the video below:

#AK 👀 (pt 2) #soundup . Calm your jets people, this swing is at least TWO YEARS OLD! . Not my 🎥 . . Does anyone read this far down? . . . If you do well done, it's just a sick golf swing 🤙

Here’s a video of how his swing used to look…

Anthony Kim won three times on the PGA Tour, twice in 2008 and once in 2010.

He famously made 11 birdies in one round at the 2009 Masters, and finished 3rd at Augusta the following year.

