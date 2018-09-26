Remember Anthony Kim? Here's how his swing looks these days...

WATCH: Anthony Kim Golf Swing Video Posted

Remember Anthony Kim? The American was one of the world’s best players not too long ago but hasn’t been seen on Tour since 2012.

Kim, who starred in the USA’s 2008 Ryder Cup victory where he beat Sergio Garcia 5&4 in the singles, is apparently no longer playing due to an insurance issue.

Related: Ryder Cup tee times and pairings

A video of his swing went up on Instagram yesterday from golf coach James Ridyard, who said the video is at least two years old.

Still, there are some takes from the video – AK’s hair is longer than it used to be but his swing looks very similar!

Watch the video below:

Here’s a video of how his swing used to look…

Anthony Kim won three times on the PGA Tour, twice in 2008 and once in 2010.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He famously made 11 birdies in one round at the 2009 Masters, and finished 3rd at Augusta the following year.