The Frenchman won for the first time on the European Tour after a superb 64 in the final round

Antoine Rozner Wins Maiden European Tour Title In Dubai

Antoine Rozner produced a stunning final round to win his maiden European Tour title at the Golf in Dubai Championship.

The Frenchman carded an eight-under-par 64 for a two stroke victory.

He finished at 25 under to beat Mike Lorenzo Vera, Matt Wallace, Francesco Laporta and 54-hole leader Andy Sullivan.

Rozner made five birdies and an eagle in his first 13 holes and played the last five in one under.

Matt Wallace was left to rue a double bogey at the 3rd and Andy Sullivan could only manage to shoot one over par for his last five holes.

It is Rozner’s third professional title after back-to-back wins on the Challenge Tour last year in Spain and the Czech Republic.

He moves up to a career-best 123rd in the world.

The action took place on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates with the DP World Tour Championship coming this week on the Earth Course.

“I knew the game was there. I didn’t know it was that good but I’m excited. I knew I was in the final (DP World Tour Championship) already, it’s just a good way to finish the season. The biggest tournament of the year,” Rozner said.

“I didn’t play any Rolex Series events this year so to be able to play such a big tournament will be a big thing for me, so I’m excited.”

