Who does the GM Tipster think will win at Bay Hill this year?
Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2019
With just a couple of weeks before the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass the PGA Tour are at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and is the 13/2 favourite to defend his title this week – he has had a fantastic start to 2019 with four top 5s in a row.
There is a very strong field in attendance, with Justin Rose (10/1), Brooks Koepka (10/1) and Rickie Fowler (12/1) just some of the other big names playing.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Marc Leishman 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The 2017 champion has had five top 5s including a victory in his last 8 starts. The Australian is in fantastic form and his odds are just too long to ignore.
Tommy Fleetwood 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Continues to be solid if unspectacular, he finished 10th here in 2017 – if he can eliminate the one poor round he has been having each week then he will figure on Sunday evening.
Jason Kokrak 2 points each way at 55/1 with Sportnation.bet – Top 10 last week at The Honda Classic he hasn’t missed a cut since the Open Championship last year. Has had a 4th and 6th place finish in this event in the past, so these are good each way odds.
Matt Every 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won the event back to back in 2014 and 2015. Has fallen away since then, but is having a good year with three top 20s already under his belt on the Web.com and main PGA Tour.
