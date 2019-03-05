Who does the GM Tipster think will win at Bay Hill this year?

Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2019

With just a couple of weeks before the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass the PGA Tour are at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and is the 13/2 favourite to defend his title this week – he has had a fantastic start to 2019 with four top 5s in a row.

There is a very strong field in attendance, with Justin Rose (10/1), Brooks Koepka (10/1) and Rickie Fowler (12/1) just some of the other big names playing.

