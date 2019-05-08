Expand Aaron Wise Named PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year 2018

AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Aaron Wise 5 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The defending champion will obviously have some new experiences to deal with this week but has top 20s the last couple of weeks and his game seems to be in a really solid place, so think he will put up a good title defence.

Marc Leishman 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie has unfinished business at Trinity Forest, having led all the way to 54 holes before being leapfrogged by Wise late on last year. Four top 10s already this year makes him very dangerous at these odds.

Scottie Scheffler 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – He ended 2018 ranked 1,589th in the world – but following an incredible six top 10s on the Web.com Tour he is now up to 220th in the world. Was of course born in Texas as well if you wanted another reason to back him!

Adam Schenk 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Over his last three tournaments he has had a 13th and a 7th – so a little surprised to see him at these odds. Made the cut in this event last season, so like the way this pick feels.

