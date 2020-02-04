The PGA Tour is back in California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am being played at Pebble Beach

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour is back in California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am being played over Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsula Golf courses.

This is one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour calendar with not only the best pros in the world teeing it up but also some of the biggest celebrities also taking part in the week.

Last season Phil Mickelson managed to see off Paul Casey on a Monday finish – this was the American’s most recent victory – he is 25/1 to defend his title.

Favourites this week are Dustin Johnson (11/2) and Patrick Cantlay (10/1) but there are plenty of big names in the field.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Branden Grace 4 points each way at 22/1 – The South African is on a great run of form with a 3rd, 1st, 17th and 9th in his last four events. After a pretty poor 2019 he is very much back on form – has finished top 30 here twice in the past.

Viktor Hovland 3 points each way at 30/1 – The Norwegian is having the first blip of his career, following a tricky couple of weeks playing on the Middle East Swing on the European Tour and missing the cut at the Phoenix Open – but he is at a venue where he has had plenty of success. He won the 2018 US Amateur at Pebble Beach and then went on to be low amateur at the US Open in 2019 also played at Pebble – so worth a punt at these odds.

JB Holmes 2 points each way at 50/1 ­– He is in good form so worth consideration – he is a very good player in the wind, finished top 25 on three occasions in this event and has finished 16th his past two events even when not having good Sundays!

Nate Lashley 1 point each way at 80/1 ­– Playing as well as he ever has, finished 3rd last week at the Phoenix Open and into the World’s Top 70 now. Finished 45th here last year so has all important course experience.

Please bet responsibly. And Good Luck!