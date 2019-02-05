Expand ISPS Handa Vic Open Golf Betting Tips

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Shane Lowry 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Irishman is very much back in form having won in Abu Dhabi and 12th in Dubai. Has made the cut in each of the four times he has played Pebble and is very cut out for playing golf by the sea.

Branden Grace 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Showed last week in Phoenix that he is in decent form with a 2nd place – played Pebble for the 1st Time last year and was 20th.

Russell Knox 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Scot was 15th last year in this event and has come back into form with a 10th last week in Phoenix – his solid all round game should mean he is in a good place come Sunday.

Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – A week before the Open Championship Hossler was in superb form having just lost out to Ian Poulter at the Houston Open. His form has cooled since then, but the big hitting American’s game should be perfect at Pebble and the surrounding courses. Like him as an outside punt.

Sang Moon Bae 1 point each way at 200/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Korean is still coming back into form following his military service hiatus. Was 15th in this tournament last year and at these odds is worth a cheeky wager. That 15th place finish shot him up the world rankings by over 1,000 places!

18+ Terms and Conditions Apply. Please Bet Responsibly.