Augusta National 5th Hole Lengthened By 40 Yards

The Media Guide for the 2019 Masters Tournament has been released and one hole has seen a significant yardage increase ahead of the season’s first Major in April.

The 5th, already one of the toughest on the course, has been lengthened by 40 yards.

It is the only significant change to the layout ahead of this year’s tournament.

The new tee box on the hole named ‘Magnolia’ will take it to 495 yards, making it the second-longest par-4 on the course, behind the 505-yard 11th.

The new tee box brings the bunkers down the left more into play for the big hitters as they will now be 313 yards to carry.

The 5th ranks as the fifth-hardest hole in Masters history with an average score of 4.26.

Eddie Pepperell plays in his first Masters this year and tweeted that the yardage increase will harm his chances of making “safe” bogeys on it.

He wrote, “This is a real shame cause I was expecting the 5th hole to be a safe bogey.”

Kevin Kisner also conceded that he may be struggling for par there too.

“Augusta, always gonna be brutal for me with how long they make the golf course,” said Kisner on the Barstool Sports Podcast.

“I played it a few weeks ago and they changed number 5 to 495, so that adds another bogey for me.”

The course measures 7,495 yards in total for the 2019 Masters.