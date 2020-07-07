The European Tour is back! Who will win the first European Tour event since lockdown?

Austrian Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

Would you believe it? The European Tour is back! This may have slipped up on you unnoticed as this year’s Austrian Open has been upgraded to a shared Challenge Tour and European Tour event.

But it is fabulous to have some professional golf back on the continent.

The event was not played in 2019 and in 2018 it was the Shot Clock Masters that was won by Mikko Korhonen.

The event is being played at the Diamond Country Club that we know reasonably well and there are a few recognisable players who will be keeping us entertained.

Favourites this week are Joost Luiten (5/1 with William Hill), Thomas Detry (6/1 with BetFred) and Adri Arnaus (16/1 with Betfair).

Related: Workday Charity Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The GM Tipster will be getting back to his weekly tips from now on – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Watch the PGA Tour with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the PGA Golf Tour with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the 3 month pass in HD, which is currently just £25 /month, saving you over 25% off the usual price. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Austrian Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Connor Syme 4 points each way at 25/1 with Bet365 – The Scot was second the last time the Tour visited this course. Has not played since lockdown ended of course, and had one top 10 this year. What’s more, Bet365 will match your first deposit up to £100, so you could get up to £100 in Free Bet credits.

Sami Valimaki 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – His odds are just too long – already won on the Tour this year – his 5th win in 18 months. Certainly my tip of the week! Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £40 in Free Bets when you bet just £10

Robin Roussel 2 points each way at 80/1 with William Hill – The Frenchman won on the Challenge Tour last year and had a top 20 at the Oman Open earlier this season. In this tournament with so many rusty players likely to be about – I think he is tasty odds. . William Hill is offering 2 £15 bets when you place a first bet of £10.

Alfie Plant 1 point each way at 500/1 with Betfair – The silver medal winner at Royal Birkdale in 2017 is massive odds this week – but before lockdown he was in some decent form with a 5th and 18th on the MENA Tour. If you want a long shot he is your man. Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.