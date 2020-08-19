The BBC's highlights shows from this week's Women's Open will be on very late

BBC Criticised Over Women’s Open Highlight Timings

The BBC has come under fire for putting its Women’s Open highlights into the ‘graveyard’ slot this week.

The tournament is the only golf Major to be played in Europe this year but some say that the BBC clearly do not care about the event with its highlights starting at 11.30pm on Thursday, 11.20pm on Friday, 11.45pm on Saturday and 11.55pm for Sunday’s final round.

This comes in a year where the BBC will show no live golf for the first time in 65 years after it lost its weekend coverage of The Masters.

The Women’s Open highlights will be available at 10pm each day on the BBC iPlayer and at the later times listed above on BBC2.

Former World No.1 Lee Westwood told the Telegraph that “it’s an insult and makes no sense.”

Westwood also called it disappointing and said that the BBC “has been turning its back on golf for years.”

“Thanks @WestwoodLee for helping shine a light on this,” two-time Rose Ladies Series winner Gemma Dryburgh wrote on Twitter.

“BBC has to do better! The only major being played on this side of the pond this year deserves better coverage and not to be shown after midnight.”

The first female Major of the year gets underway at Royal Troon this week where Brits like 2018 winner Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Bronte Law and Gemma Dryburgh all have great chances of contending.

Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of all four days, including on Sky Sports Mix, which is available to watch without a sports subscription.

