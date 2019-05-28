The European Tour has one of its most innovative tournaments this week

Belgian Knockout Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour has one of its most innovative tournaments this week with the Belgian Knockout being played at Rinkven International Golf Club.

The event is a strokeplay tournament for the first two days and then the top 64 players qualify for a 9-hole strokeplay knockout event for the final two days.

Favourite this week is Thomas Pieters at 22/1, but it is a wide open field with long odds available throughout the field.

Last year the event was won by Spaniard Adrian Otaegui who has a fantastic matchplay record, and he is a tempting 28/1 to defend his title.

