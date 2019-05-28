The European Tour has one of its most innovative tournaments this week
Belgian Knockout Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour has one of its most innovative tournaments this week with the Belgian Knockout being played at Rinkven International Golf Club.
The event is a strokeplay tournament for the first two days and then the top 64 players qualify for a 9-hole strokeplay knockout event for the final two days.
Favourite this week is Thomas Pieters at 22/1, but it is a wide open field with long odds available throughout the field.
Last year the event was won by Spaniard Adrian Otaegui who has a fantastic matchplay record, and he is a tempting 28/1 to defend his title.
Belgian Knockout Golf Betting Tips 2019 Featured Bets
Adrian Otaegui 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnaion.bet – I just cannot ignore the defending champion at these odds. Two top 10s this year, including at the Super 6 Perth that has a similar set up to this week – he was also 16th last week at the Made In Denmark. Do not miss out on him.
Nicolas Colsaerts 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had to go for one home player and Colsaerts ticks the boxes. An exceptional matchplayer on this day he reached the quarter final stage last year. One top 10 and only one missed cut this season.
Guido Migliozzi 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – The young Italian has had a victory on tour this year already at the Magical Kenya Open and has won three events in a year. He is on a run of 6 consecutive cuts made, and in this tournament just making the cut can lead to a win.
Adam Bland 1 point each way at 175/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie qualifed for the knockout stages last season and shot five under par in his round 64 match. Worth a punt at these odds.
