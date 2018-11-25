Belgium wins ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf

The Belgium pairing of Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters held off the Australian and Mexican teams to win the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf for Belgium.

Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters of Belgium carded a closing 68 to win the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf by three from Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith representing Australia and Abraham Ancer and Roberto Diaz of Mexico.

The Belgians took a five-shot lead into the final round of foursomes but Leishman and Smith, playing in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, reduced the advantage to just two with just three holes to play.

Detry and Pieters kept their cool though and a couple of huge drives from Detry on the 16th and 18th holes at the Metropolitan GC in Melbourne set up birdies that allowed them to hold the pack at bay and win the World Cup of Golf for Belgium for the first time.

“It feels amazing, World Champions,” said Detry. “It was always nice to have that big brother talking to you and calming you down. It’s like you’re playing a game against your buddy at home, I learned a lot thanks to him.”

Pieters added: “I’m super proud of him. That drive on 18 was unbelievable. I could see he was a bit nervous, I was nervous as well. To finish with a birdie tops it off. These putts on the back nine aren’t easy, I know, and he made plenty of them. I told my mum and dad it’s been a long time since I won and this feels as good as an individual title. I’m very, very happy.”

Defending champions Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark closed with a fine 65 to climb into a tie for fourth place, six shots off the winners. Had it not been for a disappointing 77 in the difficult conditions of day two, they would have contended for the title once again. Denmark tied Canadian duo of Adam hadwin and Nick Taylor on 17-under-par.

ISPS Handa Melboune World Cup of Golf

Metropolitan GC, Melbourne, Australia

22-25 November

Purse: $7,000,000 Par: 72

1 Thomas Pieters (Bel) 63 71 63 68 265

Thomas Detry (Bel)

T2 Marc Leishman (Aus) 62 76 65 65 268

Cameron Smith (Aus)

T2 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 67 70 65 66 268

Roberto Diaz (Mex)

T4 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 63 77 66 65 271

Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

T4 Adam Hadwin (Can) 68 73 64 66 271

Nick Taylor (Can)

