The PGA Tour are on the west coast of Bermuda territory this week

Bermuda Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour is in beautiful Bermuda this week at the Port Royal Golf Course on the West coast of the territory.

Expect to see some low scoring as the course is a par 71 but it only measures at 6,828 yards.

Bermuda Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Emiliano Grillo 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – The Argentinean is a fabulous ball striker who is on a consistent run of 8 straight cuts made. Is relying on finding some form with his putter but his long game will give him consistent scoring opportunities.

Wesley Bryan 2 points each way at 66/1 with Betfair Exchange – Seems to be healthy again and coming back into the form that saw him rise to as high as 36th in the world in 2017. 12th in his last outing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 points each way at 80/1 with Bet365 – The course at Bermuda can get a bit windy as it is on an exposed piece of land – if that does happen the Spaniard will be the ideal person to take advantage – has struggled to play four consistent rounds in a row – this could be his week.

Check out what is happening in the tournament with the new Bet365 Live Tracker

Branden Grace 1 point each way at 80/1 with 888 Sport – The South African has had a strange year (haven’t we all?) starting off with a win and a top 10 – but is now on a run of missed cuts. I still like him this week, as he is another who should enjoy any windy conditions..

The GM Tipster has been in decent form – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Favourites this week include Will Zalatoris (12/1 with William Hill) and defending champion Brendon Todd (14/1 with Betfred).

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.