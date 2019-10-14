The Austrian beat Matt Fitzpatrick by one to win his third title of the season

Bernd Wiesberger Wins Italian Open

Bernd Wiesberger won his third title and second Rolex Series event of the year at the Italian Open.

The Austrian shot a closing bogey-free 65 (-6) to beat Matt Fitzpatrick by one at Olgiata Golf Club in Rome.

The 34-year-old moves up to a career-high 22nd in the Official World Golf Ranking and now tops the Race to Dubai with six tournaments left.

His return has been incredible after being ranked outside of the top 300 in the world this year following time out with a wrist injury.

Wiesberger now has seven European Tour victories after his three this year at Made in Denmark, the Scottish Open and Italian Open.

Watch: Wiesberger’s winning round –

“It’s been a great summer for me,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot of good golf shown and a lot of progress after coming back from the last year.

“I’ve won three times this year and it’s been the same every time, I’ve just really enjoyed my time and I’m positive to be back out there because I know how tough it was when I had to withdraw from these great events.

“I’ve played really well in the right events in Ireland and the Scottish and here this week which helps getting up there in the Race to Dubai. I feel excited about what is ahead of us in these last four events.”

54-hole leader Matt Fitzpatrick looked likely to win his sixth European Tour title but a double-bogey 7 on the par-5 9th ultimately cost him.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The Englishman has now had four runners-up finishes on the European Tour this season and is fourth in the Race to Dubai.

Kurt Kitayama, winner of this season’s Mauritius and Oman Opens, finished in 3rd place for the second-best week of his career in terms of world ranking points.

The American is one of the favourites to win the Rookie of the Year award alongside Robert MacIntyre and Guido Migliozzi.

Related: Bernd Wiesberger What’s in the bag?

Italian Open leaderboard –

1 Bernd Wiesberger -16

2 Matt Fitzpatrick -15

3 Kurt Kitayama -12

4 Matthias Schwaab -11

4 Andrew Johnston -11

4 Robert MacIntyre -11

7 Shubhankar Sharma -9

7 Francesco Laporta -9

Trending On Golf Monthly

7 Matt Wallace -9

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram