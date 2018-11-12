Bernhard Langer Wins Charles Schwab Cup For Record Fifth Time

The German continues his dominance on the Champions Tour. By Liam Moore

Bernhard Langer Wins Charles Schwab Cup

It was never going to be simple for Langer, who finished T13 in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and knew that any hope of him winning the season-long points-based competition would rely on someone challenging Scott McCarron after the American was in prime position to record his first Charles Schwab victory.

However, a blistering final-round of 61 from Vijay Singh gave the former two-time Masters champion his overall win.

Langer said,”At the age of 61, to do it is quite the achievement. Maybe I’ve got another one in me.”

However, speaking to PGATOUR.com, the German golfer acknowledged that age could be catching up with him.

“I try not to put too much emphasis on age, but I definitely feel older than I did 10 years ago.

“You feel it. You have more aches and pains. You’re not as flexible, not quite as strong – all of that. So you have to try and make up for it in different ways.”

It’s hard to believe he’s feeling his age. In the last seven Schwab Cups, Langer has finished either first or second.

When asked how he still continues to build his skill, he believes his short-game has more treatment in practice.

“Certainly putting is the biggest key of all. If you can putt well, you can make up for a lot of mistakes.”

Since his introduction into the PGA Champions Tour, Langer has won an incredible 38 times.

He’s finished runner-up on 33 occasions and it is clear that the German has a knack for winning.

Despite Langer’s victory, McCarron will feel that he let this one slip.

He had the overall lead after the third round, but could not piece his game together at all on Sunday.

McCarron got off to a worrying start, three-putting the opening hole before double-bogeying the third.

The pressure would have grew once McCarron saw that Singh was on the move, and swiftly too.

The 17th hole epitomised the American’s final-round, as his approach shot flew over the green where he subsequently made another double-bogey.

“There’s not really much to say about that round, it wasn’t any good” a dejected McCarron said afterwards.

“I couldn’t quite get it going, I had a chance on the 10th green but just missed it, I then hit a poor tee shot off the 11th.

“I looked up and Vijay’s at -21 or whatever he was at that point and it was almost over.”

Singh, on the other hand, is ecstatic – claiming he had no belief before his round commenced on Sunday.

“I really didn’t think I had any chance, the way they were playing this week I thought if I got to -20, I might just finish in the top five.

“I birdied the first two, hit close at four and I just kept going. I didn’t think about it much, I didn’t even know what we were shooting.”

The win, Singh’s third this year after victories at Newport Beach and Highland Park, propelled him to 4th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

The PGA Champions Tour has now concluded for another year, with the players set to have two months off before kick-starting the new season mid-January.

FINAL STANDINGS

1.) Bernhard Langer – $2,222,154

2.) Scott McCarron – $ 2,008,618

3.) Miguel Angel Jiminez – $1,939,093

4.) Jerry Kelly – $1,922,495

5.) Scott Parel – $1,854,190

6.) David Toms – $1,704,722

7.) Vijay Singh – $1,698,952

8.) Paul Broadhurst – $1,513,061

9.) Tim Petrovic – $1,463,808

10.) Joe Durant – $1,361,306

