The German won his 11th senior Major at Royal Lytham and St Annes

Bernhard Langer Wins Fourth Senior Open Title

Bernhard Langer won his 4th Senior Open and 11th senior Major with a two stroke victory at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

The German began the day three back of Paul Broadhurst but charged through the pack with six birdies in his opening 14 holes before two bogeys.

His closing 66 was the second-best round of the day after a six-hour rain delay pushed play back and led to a two-tee start.

“It’s always special to walk down 18 in a Major, but especially over here,” the 61-year-old said.

“The people are so knowledgeable about golf, and it’s tremendous how they even came out in these conditions and cheered us on in the rain.”

Langer now has 11 senior Major titles, two more than Gary Player and three more than Jack Nicklaus.

“Now having won 11 senior Majors, it means a great deal,” Langer said.

“Nobody has won more than nine if I’m correct, not even the great Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player or Tom Watson who retired from this championship today.

“There’s a lot of great players who have played this game and have played majors, and I’ve been blessed to have won more than any of them.”

Paul Broadhurst, champion at Carnoustie in 2016, was second after a one over par 71, with Retief Goosen and Tim Petrovic T3rd.

Six-time senior Major champion Tom Watson announced that this would be his final Senior Open.

The 69-year-old said, “I’ve thought quite long and hard about the decision I’ve made.

“I just don’t have enough tools in the toolbox to compete successfully.”

Watson finished T64th at +9.