Best of British: Georgia Hall wins Ricoh Women’s British Open

England’s Georgia Hall fired a superb final round of 67 to win the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham by two shots from Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum.

England’s Georgia Hall delighted the home fans at Royal Lytham by winning the Ricoh Women’s British Open. Hall becomes the fourth Englishwoman to win the Championship and the first since Karen Stupples in 2004.

Hall ended the week at 17-under par, two-strokes ahead of the leader through 54 holes, Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand. So Yeon Ryu finished alone in third at 13-under par.

Hall and Phatlum traded birdies through the final day and the pair pulled well clear of the rest of the field. However, Phatlum faltered twice, making bogey at No. 8 and then three-putting for double bogey at No. 17 to give Hall a three-stroke lead going to the final hole. That advantage was more than enough for the 22-year-old, who tapped in for bogey at No. 18 and raised her hands in triumph to the delight of the crowds surrounding the final hole.

“I had so much support today from all the people backing me and supporting me and cheering my name, and the support, I’m just so grateful,” Hall said

Although disappointed not to get the win Phatlum was gracious in defeat.

“She played so amazing today, everything is perfect,” she said. “Yeah, she is from here and everyone is rooting for her. I’m so happy she won.”

Ricoh Women’s British Open

Royal Lytham & St Annes, Lancashire

2-5 August

Purse: £3,250,000 Par: 72

1 Georgia Hall (Eng) 67 68 69 67 271

2 Pornanong Phatlum (Tha) 67 67 69 70 273

3 So Yeon Ryu (Kor) 69 69 67 70 275

T4 Sei Young Kim (Kor) 71 71 71 66 279

T4 Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha) 71 70 69 69 279

T4 Mamiko Higa (Jap) 66 69 71 73 279

T7 Shanshen Feng (Chn) 71 71 69 69 280

T7 Carlota Ciganda (Esp) 69 73 68 70 280

T7 Yu Liu (Chn) 69 72 68 71 280

10 Minjee Lee (Aus) 65 70 71 75 281

