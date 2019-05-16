The three-time Major winner has become one of the most opinionated golfers this year

7 Of The Best Brooks Koepka Quotes From 2019

Brooks Koepka has made a name for himself over the past couple of years on the golf course, with three Major victories and nine weeks as World Number One.

He thought of himself as underrated and couldn’t understand why he didn’t quite get the column inches as some of his peers, however in 2019 he has made a name for himself as more than just a great golfer, but an opinionated one too.

From his comments on his peers, slow play and more, the 29-year-old has been one of the most quotable golfers this year.

Here are some of his most popular, or controversial, comments so far in 2019…

On why Majors are the easiest tournaments to win…

“I think sometimes the Majors are the easiest ones to win,

“There’s 156 [players] in the field, so you figure at least 80 of them I’m just going to beat.

“You figure about half of them won’t play well from there, so you’re down to about maybe 35. And then from 35, some of them just – pressure is going to get to them. It only leaves you with a few more, and you’ve just got to beat those guys.”

On being bored during golf and wanting to play fewer holes…

“Nobody wants to spend 5 1/2 hours out there.

“I would just make it 15 holes, 14 holes. Because then you get to go to the 19th hole a little bit quicker.

“It gets boring from hole five through 12, you’re just like ‘where am I right now?’

“I literally can’t tell you what happened during those holes. You kind of black out. Everything is so repetitive.”

On his honest opinions…

“You’re actually, probably, getting the real me now.

“I think, before, I was just trying to be politically correct, not stir any bubbles and just kind of go on with things and be unnoticed.

“I feel like now, where I’ve put myself in the game, I’ve kind of established myself.

“I feel like I actually do have a voice, and it will be heard. I can do that now, where when you’ve won once on the PGA Tour, you can’t really say the thing you want to say.

“There are a lot of things I’ve got opinions on.

“I’m going to say it now. I’m not going to hold anything back.”

On penalising players…

“You enforce some but you don’t enforce the others.

“[Slow players are] breaking the rules but no one ever has the balls to actually penalise them.”

On Sergio Garcia’s DQ at the Saudi International…

“Ugh, it’s frustrating as a player to see, to act like that, to disrespect everybody.

“To act like a child out there is not cool. It’s not setting a good example and it’s not cool to us, showing us no respect or anybody else.”

“That’s just Sergio acting like a child.

On his talent…

“I’m lucky where I’m physically gifted a lot more than other people and I’m a lot stronger than other guys, mentally, physically.”

On Bryson DeChambeau’s slow play at the Dubai Desert Classic…

“I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard.”

“Guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing. I just don’t get why you enforce some things and don’t enforce others.”