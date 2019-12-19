We list the 15 best shots from the 2019 golfing year, including Major-winning moments, an albatross and much more...

The 15 Best Golf Shots Of 2019

In no particular order, we list the 15 best golf shots of 2019.

They include Major-winning shots, an albatross, a driver-off-the-deck and clutch putts.

The 15 Best Golf Shots Of 2019 –

Gary Woodland – 14th hole 2nd shot US Open final round

The American had never successfully converted a 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour before but was going well at Pebble Beach with just five to play.

Woodland, holding off World No.1 Brooks Koepka, arrived at the infamously difficult par-5 14th faced with 263 yards to the pin.

He pulled out his 3 wood and hit the shot of his life to around 15ft just off the green, leaving him a simple up-and-down for a birdie that put him two ahead.

Tiger Woods – 12th hole tee shot Masters final round

Having witnessed Ian Poulter, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari hit it into the water on the 12th hole, Tiger Woods‘ experienced showed on his way to winning Major number 15.

The wind was clearly getting up at Augusta on the devilishly-fiddly par-3 but Woods found the heart of the green to make a par that took him into lead and may well have won him his fifth Green Jacket.

Shane Lowry – 10th hole 2nd shot Open Championship third round

Lowry‘s 63 on Saturday at Portrush was arguably the round of the year and certainly the day he won the Claret Jug.

However, he was in a spot of bother on the 10th hole where a bogey was well in play after finding the left rough.

After a long chat with caddie Bo, he pulled off a remarkable shot to set up a birdie that gained him momentum heading into the back nine.

Without doubt, one of the shots of 2019.

Shane Lowry – 1st hole 5th shot Open Championship final round

Another of Lowry’s Open-winning shots came the next day on the 1st green in the final round.

The Irishman had around 8ft for bogey with Tommy Fleetwood a similar distance away for birdie – it was looking like a three-shot swing.

However, Fleetwood missed and Lowry holed to reduce the gap to three when it could have easily been down to one or two.

This was a huge momentum-saver for the Irishman who went on to win by six.

Tiger Woods – 9th hole 2nd shot WGC-Mexico Championship second round

The 15-time Major winner found himself bunkered on the 9th hole faced with a chip-out due to a massive dogleg-right.

However, Woods took out a 9 iron and cut it around the trees to miraculously find the green.

He struck it beautifully and shaped it just as intended, with the ball spinning perfectly to the right towards and just passed the pin.

The American may have missed the putt, but the shot was legendary.

Shane Lowry – 17th hole 2nd shot US Open final round

Another Lowry entry – this time from the US Open at Pebble Beach.

He found himself just off the green at the par-3 17th with the pin up a ridge all the way on the other side of the putting surface.

Lowry, a short game magician, took out his lob wedge, flopped it up to land it on the perfect spot and ball rolled out into the cup.

A truly stunning shot.

Gary Woodland – 17th hole 2nd shot US Open final round

A few hours later, Gary Woodland found himself faced with pretty much the exact shot Lowry faced.

Woodland went for the lower route, knowing that he would drop level with Brooks Koepka if he didn’t get it up-and-down.

The American picked it perfectly off the turf and the ball grabbed and rolled up to tap-in range.

The 3 wood into 14 saw him put one hand on the trophy, it was on the 17th green where he put both hands on it.

Rory McIlroy – 18th hole 2nd shot DP World Tour Championship first round

“Honestly, it’s possibly the best shot I’ve hit all year,” Rory McIlroy said.

In the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship, he hit the perfect 3 wood to set up an eagle.

“I usually carry my 3-wood about 280 yards off the deck,” he said. “It was right on the limit, but as soon as I hit it I knew it was perfect.”

Suzann Pettersen – 18th hole, winning putt 2019 Solheim Cup

In what turned out to be the final shot of her career, Suzann Pettersen won Europe the Solheim Cup in incredible fashion.

The Norwegian had barely played after taking two years off to have a baby before Catriona Matthew picked her as a wildcard.

To say it raised eyebrows would be an understatement but Pettersen re-paid her captain with the crowning moment.

She hit a lovely wedge into the par-5 18th and then holed the birdie putt to win the cup back by the narrowest of margins.

Had it missed, the USA would have retained the Solheim Cup 14-14, but it went in dead-centre to take the score to 14.5-13.5.

Jim Furyk – 18th hole, 2nd shot Players Championship final round

2018 USA Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk had, unsurprisingly, not had many great results until he turned up at Sawgrass.

The American, at the age of 48, came so close to winning the ‘unofficial 5th Major’ and did so in clutch fashion.

Furyk birdied the par-5 16th and then needed to birdie the 18th to have any chance of victory – and he did just that with a stunning iron shot.

He didn’t win, but his 2nd place was a huge achievement and by far his best result of the year.

Stephen Gallacher – 8th hole, 2nd shot Trophee Hassan II first round

Hannah Green – 18th hole, 3rd shot KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final round

The relatively unknown Hannah Green needed an up-and-down from the sand to win her maiden Major and first ever LPGA Tour title by a single stroke from Sung Hyun Park.

We thought she might crumble, but she was rock solid in producing a sublime bunker shot to around 5ft to what was a very tricky pin with little green to work with.

The par putt wasn’t the easiest either and she duly converted that for a superb victory.

Robert MacIntyre – 9th hole, 2nd shot Italian Open first round

Without doubt, the best driver of the deck we saw in 2019.

MacIntyre made the 623-yard par-5 9th at Olgiata GC look very simple!

Alex Levy – 6th hole, 2nd shot Saudi International

This might not go down as shot of the year simply due to the fact that it wasn’t a tournament-winning one, but it definitely goes down as ‘sound of the year’.

Levy absolutely rifled his iron on the 6th at Saudi and the ball finished in the cup for a stunning eagle.

Shane Lowry – 18th hole 2nd shot Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final round

Yet another entry from Shane Lowry, this time from back in January.

Having not won since the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August 2015, he needed to birdie the par-5 last at Abu Dhabi GC for a long-awaited title.

This shot, a flushed 3 wood, helped him to just that with his ball finding its way into the heart of the green.

It set up his first Rolex Series victory and he went on to have the best year of his career in capturing that maiden Major at Royal Portrush.

