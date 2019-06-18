Shane Lowry's flop shot on the 17th was out-of-this-world good...

WATCH: The Best Shot From The US Open?

The US Open concluded on Sunday night/Monday morning and Gary Woodland closed out his first Major in emphatic style.

Woodland holed a huge birdie putt across the 18th green to win by three, after a sublime chip shot from the green on the par-3 17th hole.

His chip on 17 was nerveless and the shot of a champion, however it simply doesn’t compare to the shot below from Shane Lowry!

The Irishman is known as a bit of a short game wizard, and this flop shot is simply next level…

Lowry came in a tie for 28th with his birdie-birdie finish.