Shane Lowry's flop shot on the 17th was out-of-this-world good...
WATCH: The Best Shot From The US Open?
The US Open concluded on Sunday night/Monday morning and Gary Woodland closed out his first Major in emphatic style.
Woodland holed a huge birdie putt across the 18th green to win by three, after a sublime chip shot from the green on the par-3 17th hole.
His chip on 17 was nerveless and the shot of a champion, however it simply doesn’t compare to the shot below from Shane Lowry!
The Irishman is known as a bit of a short game wizard, and this flop shot is simply next level…
Lowry came in a tie for 28th with his birdie-birdie finish.
BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
Who will take home the spoils from Germany?
WATCH: Chesson Hadley Celebrates US Open Top-10
The American posted a hilarious video on social…
Where Did It Go Wrong For Justin Rose?
The Englishman shot a 73 (+2), his worst…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels