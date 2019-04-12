We pick out some of the stand-out US Masters Day 1 Stats

The Best US Masters Day 1 Stats

Bryson DeChambeau registered the most birdies with 9 on his way to the top of the Masters leaderboard.

Paul Casey and Jose Maria Olazabal were the only players not to make a single birdie on the day, with Casey going on to shoot 81 and sit second last.

Co-leader Brooks Koepka was the only player not to register a bogey.

Tiger Woods’ score of 70 matches his Thursday total for each of his first three Augusta victories in 1997, 2001 and 2002. He scored 74 when he won in 2005.

The par 4s at 10 and 18 proved to be the hardest holes on the day with a stroke average of 4.356. The 10th witnessed 5 double bogeys or worse.

The par-5 13th was the easiest with a stroke average of 4.552. It saw four of the nine eagles on Thursday.

Co-leader Bryson DeChambeau is 6th in the world, the highest ranked player without a Major win.

DeChambeau’s 66 was his lowest round in a Major Championship. He’s only ever scored in the 60s once before – he shot 69 in the second round of the 2018 US Open.

England’s Ian Poulter hit the most greens in regulation with 16 out of 18.

Phil Mickelson sits one stroke off the lead. If he were to triumph on Sunday the 48-year-old would become the oldest Major winner in history. The current record was set by Julius Boros when he won the 1968 USPGA, also aged 48 but a few months younger than Mickelson.

The last 13 players to win The Masters have all been in the top ten after Round 1.

Only two players in the last 33 years have led after the first round and gone on to win the title.

Spaniard Jon Rahm hit a 69 to finish on three-under. It was his fourth round in a row in the 60s at Augusta after his fourth-place finish last year.

61-year-old Sandy Lyle shot a one-over-par 73. He has only made six Masters cuts this century but has a real chance of adding to that if he plays well today.