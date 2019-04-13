We pick out some of the stand-out US Masters Day 2 Stats

The Best US Masters Day 2 Stats

It’s the first time there has been a five-way tie for the lead going into the weekend in Masters history. Four players shared the lead at this stage in both 1973 and 2017. In both years that group produced the eventual winner.

There are nine players within a shot of the lead after two rounds for the first time in Masters history. The previous record was seven.

This year, 65 players made the 36-hole cut from a starting field of 87, the most to qualify for the weekend since the cut was instituted in 1957.

Bernhard Langer continues to defy his age. The 61-year-old made the cut for the 26th time. He’s not the oldest ever however. That was Tommy Aaron, who was 63 when he managed it in 2000.

Langer still has some way to go to beat Jack Nicklaus, who holds the record having made 37 cuts.

Four amateurs – Viktor Hovland, Alvaro Ortiz, Devon Bling and Takumi Kanaya – made the cut, the most since 1999.

Xander Schauffele has produced the most birdies over the first two days with 13. His round of 65 yesterday was also the lowest of the tournament so far.

Tiger Woods is ranked number one for putts outside 20 feet so far.

Two-time champion Jose Maria Olazabal scored only one birdie in the first 2 days, the lowest in the field.

Francesco Molinari has only made one bogey in the opening two days.

Phil Mickelson played his 100th round at The Masters on day 2.

If Ian Poulter were to win on Sunday, at 43 he’d be the oldest first-time Major champion since Roberto De Vicenzo at the 1967 Open at Hoylake.

All five players at the top of the leaderboard are Major winners. This has never happened in a Major before.

The 11th is the hardest-ranked hole over the first two days. It has only seen 8 birdies.

The 15th is the easiest accounting for 85 birdies and 8 eagles.