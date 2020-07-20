The European Tour is back with the UK Swing - starting with the first event at Close House

Betfred British Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020

The European Tour is finally back in the UK with the Betfred British Masters being played at Close House near to Newcastle Upon Tyne.

This week the event begins on Wednesday, so make sure to get your bets on in time.

The favourites this week are the tournament host Lee Westwood (9/1 with Betfred), Thomas Detry (14/1 with William Hill) and Eddie Pepperell (28/1 with Bet365).

Last year the event was won by Marcus Kinhult he is 28/1 with Betfair to retain the title (he did win the event at a different venue last year)

The GM Tipster gives tips every week – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Betfred British Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Eddie Pepperell 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet365 – Has a very good record in the British Masters – winning in 2018 and runner-up in 2019. Not played a pro event since lockdown, think he will be raring to go and this is a very competitive price. What’s more, Bet365 will match your first deposit up to £100, so you could get up to £100 in Free Bet credits.

Justin Harding 2 points each way at 45/1 with William Hill – The South African is a real talent and a proven tour winner – think he is a little long at this price to ignore. William Hill is offering 2 £15 bets when you place a first bet of £10.

Guido Migliozzi 2 points each way at 50/1 with Betfred – The Italian is a fantastic talent having won multiple times already in his pro career. Another player who seems to be overpriced this week. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £40 in Free Bets when you bet just £10

Scott Hend 1 point each way at 200/1 with Betfair – Been waiting for months to pick the Australian, so not going to miss out this week. A heck of a ball striker he has won 11 pro tournaments in his career including the Maybank Championship on the European Tour Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the 3 month pass in HD, which is currently just £25 /month, saving you over 25% off the usual price. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.