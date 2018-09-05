The third FedExCup Playoff event is already upon us, check out who we think we win at Aronimink Golf Club with these BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips
BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips
The third FedEx Cup Playoff event is the BMW Championship being played at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia.
The field for the BMW Championship is down to just 70 and only the best placed 30 on the FedEx Cup Ranking at the end of the tournament will be able to tee it up at East Lake for the Tour Championship in a fortnight.
Last year the event was won Marc Leishman when the event was played at Conway Farms Golf Club, he is 55/1 to defend his title.
Favourites this year are Dustin Johnson (8/1), and Justin Thomas (12/1) while back-to-back winner Bryson Dechambeau is 16/1 to complete the hat trick.
BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Justin Rose 5 points each way at 12/1 with Sportnation.bet – The PGA Tour has had events twice before at Aromimink and Rose won in 2010 and was 15th in 2011. Put that together with the following stat – in his last 8 starts Rose has had 6 top 10s including a win.
Tony Finau 3 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The firm favourite to be Jim Furyk’s final wildcard pick, Finau needs a solid performance this week, and is in wonderful form, with five top 10s in his last 8 starts including a 4th last week.
Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard looks like he is unfortunately going to miss out on the The Ryder Cup – I am not sure anyone has come quite as close as him to making a team and not getting on there. Will want to show Thomas Bjorn what he is missing out on and needs a good performance to make East Lake.
Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Been one of my go to bets all season, Hossler is a danger, three top 10s have helped him rise over 200 places in the World Golf Rankings. Needs another good week here to sneak into the Tour Championship field.
