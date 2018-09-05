The third FedExCup Playoff event is already upon us, check out who we think we win at Aronimink Golf Club with these BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips

BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips

The third FedEx Cup Playoff event is the BMW Championship being played at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia.

The field for the BMW Championship is down to just 70 and only the best placed 30 on the FedEx Cup Ranking at the end of the tournament will be able to tee it up at East Lake for the Tour Championship in a fortnight.

Last year the event was won Marc Leishman when the event was played at Conway Farms Golf Club, he is 55/1 to defend his title.

Favourites this year are Dustin Johnson (8/1), and Justin Thomas (12/1) while back-to-back winner Bryson Dechambeau is 16/1 to complete the hat trick.

