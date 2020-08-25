Who will win the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs?

BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

The second event of the FedExCup Playoffs begins this week with the BMW Championship being played at Olympia Fields just outside of Chicago. The top 70 in the rankings play this week before the top 30 make it to the Tour Championship next week.

Last week we saw a fabulous performance from Dustin Johnson to win The Northern Trust – he is 7/1 with Betfred to win again this week.

Other favourites to win here are Jon Rahm (8/1 with Betfred), Bryson DeChambeau (11/1 with Betfred) and Justin Thomas (11/1 with Betfred).

The last two winners at this venue include Jim Furyk who won the US Open here in 2003 and Bryson DeChambeau who won the US Amateur here in 2015.

BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Webb Simpson 4 points each way at 18/1 with Betfred – He should be even shorter than these odds – in fabulous form with another 6th last week. He should like the set up at Olympia Field. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Tony Finau 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – I will continue to keep knocking on this door – putted poorly last week where he converted very few of the many birdie chances he gave himself.

Alex Noren 2points each way at 70/1 with Betfred – Showing massive improvement of late and I think this course should suit his game. Needs a good week to get into the final 30 – but has finished 3rd, 9th, 22nd and 8th in his last four tournaments.

Dylan Frittelli 1 point each way at 150/1 with Betfred – The South African was on a good run of form before a missed cut last week. Needs to have a good week to make the Tour Championship. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

