BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour is back in Germany this week for the BMW International being played at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

Last year the event was played at Golf Club Gut Laerchenof where Matt Wallace triumphed, the defending champion is in the field again this year and is the 10/1 favourtie.

The event alternates between the two different venues and the last champion at this course was Anders Romero – he is a massive 200/1 to win again here.

The other big names in attendance are Sergio Garcia (12/1), Martin Kaymer (12/1) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (12/1).

BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Joost Luiten 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has finished 14th, 10th and 3rd when the event is played at this course. Has had four top 10s this year and is firmly back in the World’s Top 100.

Alex Noren 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede has not played on the European Tour this season, and has had a pretty average year to date. He should feel much more at home back in Europe at a course that he finished 4th on in 2013.

Andy Sullivan 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has had some success on this course over the years – although nothing outstanding. He has had a 7th and an 11th as his best results on tour this year and at this price is a decent shout.

George Coetzee 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African has finished 14th and 3rd in this event when played at the course they are using this year. Having an odd year with 7 missed cuts but 2 top 10s from 13 starts – hence his price – could give us some serious profit with a good week.

