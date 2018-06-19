The European Tour travels to Germany this week for the BMW International Open. Andres Romero of Argentina defends his title at Golf Club Gut Lärchenhof in Cologne.

BMW International Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

After the stresses and strains of last week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, a number of the European Tour’s best players have made the journey to Golf Club Gut Lärchenhof in Pulheim, Germany for the BMW International Open.

Tommy Fleetwood is on the start list following his brilliant second place finish in the year’s second Major. The Englishman will be looking to continue the fine form that saw him close with a scintillating 63 at Shinnecock Hills.

Also making the journey to Germany are Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia and Thorbjorn Olesen. All three will be looking to bounce back after missing the cut on Long Island.

Since the tournament was first hosted in 1989, the BMW International Open has produced some notable champions including Paul Azinger, Sandy Lyle, Colin Montgomerie and Lee Westwood. Last year at GolfClub München Eichenried, Andres Romero of Argentina came out on top. He finished one clear of Thomas Detry, Sergio Garcia and Richard Bland.

The course at Golf Club Gut Lärchenhof was designed by Kurt Rossknecht and opened for play in 1989. It’s a low scoring venue and, last time this event was held here in 2016 Henrik Stenson was champion with a four-round total of 17-under-par.

The weather forecast looks a little mixed and rain could affect the first day’s play.

Venue: Golf Club Gut Lärchenhof, Cologne, Germany

Date: Jun 21-24

Course stats: par 72, 7,229 yards

Purse: €2,000,000 Winner: €333,330

Defending champion: Andres Romero (-17)

How to watch the BMW International Open

TV Coverage:

Thursday 21 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30am

Friday 22 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am

Saturday 23 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm

Sunday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the BMW International Open?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £7.99 you can get a day pass if you wish to watch one of the rounds or, for just £12.99, you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £7.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £12.99

Players to watch:

Tommy Fleetwood – He’ll come into this event on the crest of a wave following his closing 63 at Shinnecock Hills. He’ll look to keep his momentum going and a win here would be just the ticket.

Thorbjorn Olesen – The Dane missed the cut in the U.S. Open but he will bounce back from that – He’s clearly on good form as his Italian Open victory displayed. He was tied for second the last time this event was held at Golf Club Gut Lärchenhof.

Lucas Bjerregaard – The Dane has three top-10 finishes in his last four starts.

Key hole: 18th. A 456-yard par-4 with water all down the left hand side, it’s two solid shots to reach the putting surface. It’s no mean feat to make par here if it’s required to win the title.

Skills required: Approach play. Many of the greens are well guarded by water hazards and bunkering. Get the ball on the dance floor and there are good chances for birdies, miss the putting surfaces and a big score could be racked up.