BMW PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

Erik Van Rooyen – 4 points each way at 25/1 with Bet365 – Van Rooyen is most definitely trending in the right direction of late. In his last two events he has finished in a tie for 23rd, and in a tie for 6th last week in Scotland. The latter result included a brilliant 65 in the final round. It should also be acknowledged that in his two appearances at Wentworth he has finished in a tie for 20th in 2018, and a tie for 14th in 2019. Definitely a player to look out for.

Aaron Rai – 3 points each way at 40/1 with Betfred – The chances of another victory are slim but considering in his last three events he has gone T15-2-1, the fact you can still get him at 40/1 offers good value. I mean, why couldn’t he continue his red hot form on the West course?

Marcus Kinhult – 2 points each way at 80/1 with 888.com – His form since the restart has been spotty to say the least but he looked to have found something last week at The Renaissance Club. Starting the tournament with a 66 he then played consistent rounds of 69-71-70 to finish a tie for 6th. He has also played well at Wentworth before with a T12 back in 2018.

Shubhankar Sharma – 1 points each way at 150/1 with Betfred – Sharma has been solid of late but we are taking a punt here because of how well he played at Wentworth in 2019. After three rounds he was on 12-under and well within a shot at victory before struggling in the final round to eventually finish in a tie for 17th. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

The flagship event on the European Tour has a stellar field of players lined up this week, chief among which with the bookies right now are Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood. Both players currently have odds of 11/1 with Bet365.

From there you have an English triumvirate of Matt Fizpatrick (16/1), Tyrrell Hatton (16/1) and Justin Rose (18/1). Open Champion Shane Lowry follows them and further down the list you have great players like Matt Wallace, Ian Poulter, Bernd Wiesberger and many more.

It should be an outstanding week of action on the West Course.

