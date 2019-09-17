One of the strongest fields in the tournament's recent history has been assembled at Wentworth this week

BMW PGA Championship Preview And TV Times

Wentworth takes centre stage as the European Tour’s Flagship Event returns in its new September date.

It has moved from its usual end-of-May spot in the calendar due to the wholesale schedule changes for 2019, which has seen a very strong field assembled.

It has also given the course the entire summer to mature, meaning we’re likely to see the famous Burma Road in its best possible condition.

World No.2 and 2014 winner Rory McIlroy is the star name whilst defending champion Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm are in the field which contains 10 of Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup team.

Americans have also made the trip over with Tony Finau, Billy Horschel and Patrick Reed all here too.

Last year, Francesco Molinari beat Rory McIlroy by two after a bogey-free four under par 68 in the final round.

He was bogey-free for the entire weekend and for the last 44 holes in total.

Past winners in recent times include Alex Noren (2017), Chris Wood (2016), Ben An (2015), Rory McIlroy (2014), Matteo Manassero (2013) and Luke Donald in 2012 and 2011.

The West Course at Wentworth is one of Europe’s most-loved venues and has been revamped over the years following advice from Thomas Bjorn, Ernie Els and Paul McGinley.

All the greens were reseeded for 2017 and the 8th, 11th, 14th and 16th greens completely reshaped.

All of the bunkers were redesigned and rebuilt, 29 of them removed.

The objective of the alterations was to reinstate the playing characteristics Harry Colt envisaged when he originally laid out the course.

This will be the 39th time the PGA Championship has been hosted over the West Course at Wentworth and the 36th year in succession – dating back to 1984.

In that time winners over “Burma Road” have included Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros and Colin Montgomerie.

The tournament is part of the European Tour’s Rolex Series and sees a purse of $7m.

Venue: Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey

Date: September 19-22

Course stats: par 72, 7,284 yards

Purse: $7m

Defending champion: Francesco Molinari (-17)

BMW PGA Championship TV Times –

Wednesday 18th Sept – BMW PGA Championship On The Range – Sky Sports Golf and Main Event 4pm

Thursday 19th Sept – BMW PGA Championship Day One – Sky Sports Golf 10am, Sky Sports Main Event 10.30am

Friday 20th Sept – BMW PGA Championship Day Two – Sky Sports Golf 10am, Sky Sports Main Event 11.20am, Sky Sports Main Event 3.20pm

Saturday 21st Sept – BMW PGA Championship Day Three – Sky Sports Golf 12pm

Sunday 22nd Sept – BMW PGA Championship Final Round – Sky Sports Golf 12pm