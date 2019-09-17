BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2019 – Rounds One And Two

Check out the tee times for the first and second rounds this week at Wentworth
Wentworth plays host to the European Tour’s Flagship Event as Francesco Molinari defends the BMW PGA Championship.
Molinari beat Rory McIlroy by two strokes last year and the pair will play together for the opening two rounds this week along with Open champion Shane Lowry.
Check out all of the tee times below –
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2019 – Round One
7am – Scott Jamieson, Steven Brown, Matthieu Pavon
7.10am – Soren Kjeldsen, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Tapio Pulkkanen
7.20am – Richard McEvoy, SSP Chawrasia, Romain Wattel
7.30am – Alvaro Quiros, James Morrison, Oliver Fisher
7.40am – Mikko Korhonen, Alexander Levy, Renato Paratore
7.50am – Edoardo Molinari, Wade Ormsby, Paul Waring
8am – Andrea Pavan, Tom Lewis, Jordan Smith
8.10am – David Howell, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Hend
8.20am – Branden Grace, Erik Van Rooyen, Robert MacIntyre
8.30am – Padraig Harrington, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Viktor Hovland
8.40am – Henrik Stenson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bernd Wiesberger
8.50am – Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
9am – Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace
9.15am – Luke Donald, Justin Harding, Haotong Li
9.25am – Thomas Pieters, Jorge Campillo, Andy Sullivan
9.35am – Jose Maria Olazabal, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Thongchai Jaidee
9.45am – Richard Sterne, Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque
9.55am – Robert Karlsson, Benjamin Herbert, Guido Migliozzi
10.05am – Hideto Tanihara, David Law, Dean Burmester
10.15am – David Dixon, Jason Scrivener, Gavin Green
10.25am – Matthew Cort, Justin Walters, Nino Bertasio
10.35am – Haydn Porteous, Ricardo Gouveia, Yusaku Miyazato
10.45am – Darren Fichardt, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ashley Chesters
10.55am – David Drysdale, Matthias Schwab, Lucas Herbert
11.05am – Andres Romero, Richie Ramsay, Sebastian Soderberg
11.15am – Thomas Aiken, Aaron Rai, Jeunghun Wang
11.30am – Ashun Wu, Shubhankar Sharma, Kurt Kitayama
11.40am – Pablo Larrazabal, Julian Suri, Sam Horsfield
11.50am – Ross Fisher, Matthew Southgate, Marcus Kinhult
12pm – Ryan Fox, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12.10pm – Trevor Immelman, Ernie Els, Russell Knox
12.20pm – Alex Noren, Martin Kaymer, Lucas Bjerregaard
12.30pm – Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12.40pm – Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
12.50pm – Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
1pm – Thomas Bjorn, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett
1.10pm – Chris Wood, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Brandon Stone
1.20pm – Fabrizio Zanotti, Chris Paisley, Joakim Lagergren
1.30pm – Joost Luiten, Alexander Bjork, Paul Dunne
1.50pm – George Coetzee, Andrew Johnston, Adrian Otaegui
2pm – Lee Slattery, Thomas Detry, David Lipsky
2.10pm – Robert Coles, Robert Rock, Jens Dantorp
2.20pm – Raphael Jacquelin, Julien Guerrier, Paul O’Hara
2.30pm – Bradley Dredge, Maximilian Kieffer, Jacques Kruyswijk
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2019 – Round Two
7.40am – Ashun Wu, Shubhankar Sharma, Kurt Kitayama
7.50am – Pablo Larrazabal, Julian Suri, Sam Horsfield
8am – Ross Fisher, Matt Southgate, Marcus Kinhult
8.10am – Ryan Fox, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8.20am – Trevor Immelman, Ernie Els, Russell Knox
8.30am – Alex Noren, Martin Kaymer, Lucas Bjerregaard
8.40am – Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick
8.50am – Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
9am – Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
9.10am – Thomas Bjorn, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett
9.20am – Chris Wood, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Brandon Stone
9.30am – Fabrizio Zanotti, Chris Paisley, Joakim Lagergren
9.40am – Joost Luiten, Alexander Bjork, Paul Dunne
9.55am – George Coetzee, Andrew Johnson, Adrian Otaegui
10.05am – Lee Slattery, Thomas Detry, David Lipky
10.15am – Robert Coles, Robert Rock, Jens Dantorp
10.25am – Raphael Jacquelin, Julien Guerrier, Paul O’Hara
10.35am – Bradley Dredge, Maximilian Kieffer, Jacques Kruyswijk
10.50am – Scott Jamieson, Steven Brown, Matthieu Pavon
11am – Soren Kjeldsen, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Tapio Pulkkanen
11.10am – Richard McEvoy, SSP Chawrasia, Romain Wattel
11.20am – Alvaro Quiros, James Morrison, Oliver Fisher
11.30am – Mikko Korhonen, Alexander Levy, Renato Paratore
11.40am – Edoardo Molinari, Wade Ormsby, Paul Waring
11.50am – Andrea Pavan, Tom Lewis, Jordan Smith
12pm – David Howell, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Hend
12.10pm – Branden Grace, Erik Van Rooyen, Robert MacIntyre
12.20pm – Padraig Harrington, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Viktor Hovland
12.30pm – Henrik Stenson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bernd Wiesberger
12.40pm – Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
12.50pm – Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace
1.05pm – Luke Donald, Justin Harding, Haotong Li
1.15pm – Thomas Pieters, Jorge Campillo, Andy Sullivan
1.25pm – Jose Maria Olazabal, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Thongchai Jaidee
1.35pm – Richard Sterne, Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque
1.45pm – Robert Karlsson, Benjamin Herbert, Guido Migliozzi
1.55pm – Hideto Tanihara, David Law, Dean Burmester
2.05pm – David Dixon, Jason Scrivener, Gavin Green
2.15pm – Matthew Cort, Justin Walters, Nino Bertasio
2.25pm – Haydn Porteous, Ricardo Gouveia, Yusaku Miyazato
2.35pm – Darren Fichardt, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ashley Chesters
2.45pm – David Drysdale, Matthias Schwab, Lucas Herbert
2.55pm – Andres Romero, Richie Ramsay, Sebastian Soderberg
3.05pm – Thomas Aiken, Aaron Rai, Jeunghun Wang
