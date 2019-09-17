Check out the tee times for the first and second rounds this week at Wentworth

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2019 – Rounds One And Two

Wentworth plays host to the European Tour’s Flagship Event as Francesco Molinari defends the BMW PGA Championship.

Molinari beat Rory McIlroy by two strokes last year and the pair will play together for the opening two rounds this week along with Open champion Shane Lowry.

Check out all of the tee times below –

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2019 – Round One

7am – Scott Jamieson, Steven Brown, Matthieu Pavon

7.10am – Soren Kjeldsen, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Tapio Pulkkanen

7.20am – Richard McEvoy, SSP Chawrasia, Romain Wattel

7.30am – Alvaro Quiros, James Morrison, Oliver Fisher

7.40am – Mikko Korhonen, Alexander Levy, Renato Paratore

7.50am – Edoardo Molinari, Wade Ormsby, Paul Waring

8am – Andrea Pavan, Tom Lewis, Jordan Smith

8.10am – David Howell, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Hend

8.20am – Branden Grace, Erik Van Rooyen, Robert MacIntyre

8.30am – Padraig Harrington, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Viktor Hovland

8.40am – Henrik Stenson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bernd Wiesberger

8.50am – Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

9am – Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace

9.15am – Luke Donald, Justin Harding, Haotong Li

9.25am – Thomas Pieters, Jorge Campillo, Andy Sullivan

9.35am – Jose Maria Olazabal, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Thongchai Jaidee

9.45am – Richard Sterne, Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque

9.55am – Robert Karlsson, Benjamin Herbert, Guido Migliozzi

10.05am – Hideto Tanihara, David Law, Dean Burmester

10.15am – David Dixon, Jason Scrivener, Gavin Green

10.25am – Matthew Cort, Justin Walters, Nino Bertasio

10.35am – Haydn Porteous, Ricardo Gouveia, Yusaku Miyazato

10.45am – Darren Fichardt, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ashley Chesters

10.55am – David Drysdale, Matthias Schwab, Lucas Herbert

11.05am – Andres Romero, Richie Ramsay, Sebastian Soderberg

11.15am – Thomas Aiken, Aaron Rai, Jeunghun Wang

11.30am – Ashun Wu, Shubhankar Sharma, Kurt Kitayama

11.40am – Pablo Larrazabal, Julian Suri, Sam Horsfield

11.50am – Ross Fisher, Matthew Southgate, Marcus Kinhult

12pm – Ryan Fox, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12.10pm – Trevor Immelman, Ernie Els, Russell Knox

12.20pm – Alex Noren, Martin Kaymer, Lucas Bjerregaard

12.30pm – Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12.40pm – Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

12.50pm – Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

1pm – Thomas Bjorn, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett

1.10pm – Chris Wood, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Brandon Stone

1.20pm – Fabrizio Zanotti, Chris Paisley, Joakim Lagergren

1.30pm – Joost Luiten, Alexander Bjork, Paul Dunne

1.50pm – George Coetzee, Andrew Johnston, Adrian Otaegui

2pm – Lee Slattery, Thomas Detry, David Lipsky

2.10pm – Robert Coles, Robert Rock, Jens Dantorp

2.20pm – Raphael Jacquelin, Julien Guerrier, Paul O’Hara

Golf Monthly Instruction

2.30pm – Bradley Dredge, Maximilian Kieffer, Jacques Kruyswijk

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2019 – Round Two

7.40am – Ashun Wu, Shubhankar Sharma, Kurt Kitayama

7.50am – Pablo Larrazabal, Julian Suri, Sam Horsfield

8am – Ross Fisher, Matt Southgate, Marcus Kinhult

8.10am – Ryan Fox, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8.20am – Trevor Immelman, Ernie Els, Russell Knox

8.30am – Alex Noren, Martin Kaymer, Lucas Bjerregaard

8.40am – Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

8.50am – Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

9am – Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

9.10am – Thomas Bjorn, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett

9.20am – Chris Wood, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Brandon Stone

9.30am – Fabrizio Zanotti, Chris Paisley, Joakim Lagergren

9.40am – Joost Luiten, Alexander Bjork, Paul Dunne

9.55am – George Coetzee, Andrew Johnson, Adrian Otaegui

10.05am – Lee Slattery, Thomas Detry, David Lipky

10.15am – Robert Coles, Robert Rock, Jens Dantorp

10.25am – Raphael Jacquelin, Julien Guerrier, Paul O’Hara

10.35am – Bradley Dredge, Maximilian Kieffer, Jacques Kruyswijk

10.50am – Scott Jamieson, Steven Brown, Matthieu Pavon

11am – Soren Kjeldsen, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Tapio Pulkkanen

11.10am – Richard McEvoy, SSP Chawrasia, Romain Wattel

11.20am – Alvaro Quiros, James Morrison, Oliver Fisher

11.30am – Mikko Korhonen, Alexander Levy, Renato Paratore

11.40am – Edoardo Molinari, Wade Ormsby, Paul Waring

11.50am – Andrea Pavan, Tom Lewis, Jordan Smith

12pm – David Howell, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Hend

12.10pm – Branden Grace, Erik Van Rooyen, Robert MacIntyre

12.20pm – Padraig Harrington, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Viktor Hovland

12.30pm – Henrik Stenson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bernd Wiesberger

12.40pm – Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

12.50pm – Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace

1.05pm – Luke Donald, Justin Harding, Haotong Li

1.15pm – Thomas Pieters, Jorge Campillo, Andy Sullivan

1.25pm – Jose Maria Olazabal, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Thongchai Jaidee

1.35pm – Richard Sterne, Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque

1.45pm – Robert Karlsson, Benjamin Herbert, Guido Migliozzi

1.55pm – Hideto Tanihara, David Law, Dean Burmester

2.05pm – David Dixon, Jason Scrivener, Gavin Green

2.15pm – Matthew Cort, Justin Walters, Nino Bertasio

2.25pm – Haydn Porteous, Ricardo Gouveia, Yusaku Miyazato

2.35pm – Darren Fichardt, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ashley Chesters

2.45pm – David Drysdale, Matthias Schwab, Lucas Herbert

2.55pm – Andres Romero, Richie Ramsay, Sebastian Soderberg

Trending On Golf Monthly

3.05pm – Thomas Aiken, Aaron Rai, Jeunghun Wang