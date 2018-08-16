Brandt Snedeker Shoots 59 At Wyndham Championship - Snedeker has become the 10th man to shoot below 60 on the PGA Tour
Brandt Snedeker Shoots 59 At Wyndham Championship
Brandt Snedeker has become the 10th player to shoot sub-60 on the PGA Tour after a 59 on day one of the Wyndham Championship.
They say all the best rounds start with a bogey and that’s exactly how Snedeker began his on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.
Starting on the 10th, the American opened up with a 5 on the par-4 and then bounced back with four birdies to go out in three under.
His back nine (the front nine of the course) was remarkable, as he came back in 27.
Snedeker made five birdies on his inward half plus an eagle to come down the last hole at 10 under par on the par-70 layout.
His eagle at the 7th was a slam-dunk from the fairway and he didn’t even know about it until he got up closer to the green.
Watch the putt to shoot 59…
He managed to make his 10th birdie of the day by rolling it in from just off the green at the ninth.
Snedeker, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, was some way off of making the 2018 USA Ryder Cup team in 37th position.
He was well out of the frame for a captain’s pick but a win at the Wyndham may well get captain Jim Furyk thinking.
The 37-year-old has made two Ryder Cup appearances, in 2012 and 2016.
His 59 is the first on the PGA Tour since Adam Hadwin shot the score at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January 2017.
That came just a week after Justin Thomas also shot a 59 to open up the Sony Open.
Jim Furyk, who shot 59 at the 2013 BMW Championship, holds the record for the lowest round on the PGA Tour after a 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.
