Brandt Snedeker Shoots 59 At Wyndham Championship

Brandt Snedeker has become the 10th player to shoot sub-60 on the PGA Tour after a 59 on day one of the Wyndham Championship.

They say all the best rounds start with a bogey and that’s exactly how Snedeker began his on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Starting on the 10th, the American opened up with a 5 on the par-4 and then bounced back with four birdies to go out in three under.

His back nine (the front nine of the course) was remarkable, as he came back in 27.

Snedeker made five birdies on his inward half plus an eagle to come down the last hole at 10 under par on the par-70 layout.

His eagle at the 7th was a slam-dunk from the fairway and he didn’t even know about it until he got up closer to the green.

Watch the putt to shoot 59…

He managed to make his 10th birdie of the day by rolling it in from just off the green at the ninth.