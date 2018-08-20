Brandt Snedeker wins Wyndham Championship

After opening with a 59, Brandt Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC in North Carolina by three shots from C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson.

Brandt Snedeker claimed his second Wyndham Championship title and his ninth PGA Tour victory with a three-shot win over fellow American Webb Simpson and Taiwan’s C.T. Pan at Sedgefield CC.

Snedeker opened the event with a sparkling 59, becoming the 10th player to break 60 on the PGA Tour, but he was tied for the lead with C.T. Pan on the final hole at Sedgefield CC.

The American birdied the closing hole and Pan, playing just ahead, made double bogey, meaning Snedeker was the winner by three.

Snedeker has moved to 30th place on the FedEx Cup points list, a rise of 50 places. It was a big moment for Snedeker who had struggled for a long time with injury.

“When you don’t have your health out here and you’re trying to fight through it, it’s really tough because you know what you’re capable of and your body’s not letting you do what you think you should be able to do,” Snedeker said. “Fortunately enough, I felt good enough to be able to practice and put the time in and it came through today. Today’s when you find out, okay, am I going to hold up, is the stuff I’m working on working, is it Tour-tested in a sense, and it was great to hit some quality shots down the stretch.”

Webb Simpson produced an excellent final round of 62 to climb into a tie for second place at Sedgefield. “I had fun making a push out there,” he said.

This was the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs and Harris English and Nick Taylor managed to play themselves into the first event – the Northern Trust. Sergio Garcia will miss the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, North Carolina

16-19 August

Purse: $6,000,000 Par: 70

1 Brandt Snedeker (USA) 59 67 68 65 259 $1,080,000

T2 C.T. Pan (Tai) 65 64 67 66 262 $528,000

T2 Webb Simpson (USA) 66 68 66 62 262 $528,000

T4 Jim Furyk (USA) 65 68 67 63 263 $264,000

T4 D.A. Points (USA) 64 64 68 67 263 $264,000

T6 Brian Gay (USA) 70 63 63 69 264 $208,500

T6 Ryan Moore (USA) 63 70 64 67 264 $208,500

T8 Ryan Armour (USA) 65 68 67 65 265 $174,000

T8 David Hearn (Can) 64 67 64 70 265 $174,000

T8 Nick Taylor (Can) 65 67 70 63 265 $174,000

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage