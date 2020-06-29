The American took five to get down from the side of the green whilst in the hunt to win at the Travelers Championship

Brendon Todd Makes Triple Bogey From Greenside In Regulation

Brendon Todd began the final round of the Travelers Championship with the lead but his hopes ended within the space of a couple of minutes on the 12th green.

The American reached the 12th hole without a bogey in 61 holes and having missed just one fairway all week.

He had also made 11 consecutive pars to start his round and trailed Dustin Johnson by two at that point.

The three-time PGA Tour winner missed the green on the par-4 12th, with his ball finding a tricky spot on an upslope in thick rough below his feet.

An up-and-down would have kept his tournament hopes alive, especially as Dustin Johnson bogeyed the par-5 next, but what happened was a car crash and something all us amateurs can relate to.

Watch Todd’s triple bogey below –

He knifed his pitch long of the green to leave a very tricky flop shot or bump and run up a tight upslope with little green to work with.

With the tournament on the line, he went for the hero shot and his flop shot came up just shy of the green and rolled back down.

He then attempted to putt it up the hill and still left it short of the green, before putting it 5ft past and holing for a seven.

Todd dropped to five behind DJ and bogeys at the 14th and 18th meant he finished at five over for the day and in T11th.

The 34-year-old has won three times on the PGA Tour, at the 2014 Bryson Nelson Championship and in back-to-back weeks last year at the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic.

He currently ranks 52nd in the world.

