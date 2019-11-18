The American secured his second win of November down in Mexico this week.

Brendon Todd Secures Mayakoba Golf Classic In Monday Finish

Brendon Todd’s first win on the PGA Tour came all the way back in 2014 and for years he had been battling away. In 2016 for example he missed 23 of 25 cuts but in 2019 he has proven resilience pays off with two wins in a three week span.

At the start of November he got back in the winners circle with a victory at the Bermuda Championship and then in his next start Todd won the Mayakoba Golf Classic by one-stroke.

A plethora of players were chasing down the American at the tournament finish which took place on Monday due to bad light stopping play the day before.

Starting the day, Todd was tied atop the leaderboard on 20-under alongside Vaughn Taylor. Todd holed a crucial birdie putt on 15 to go one ahead and then Taylor bogeyed 16 to give breathing room.

Carlos Ortiz and Adam Long were charging and when Todd missed a small par-putt on 16, the lead was one.

Somehow the American held his nerve over the last two holes and collected his second victory of the season so far.

Unbelievably, back in February Todd was ranked outside the world’s top-2000 golfers, and despite missing eight cuts from 20 events this year, the two victories has seen him jump inside the top-100. At the time of writing his ranking was 83rd.

Mayakoba Golf Classic Leaderboard

1. Brendon Todd -20

2. Carlos Ortiz -19

2. Adam Long -19

2. Vaughn Taylor -19

5. Harris English -17

6. Joel Dahmen -15

6. Robby Shelton -15

8. Abraham Ancer -14

8. Billy Horschel -14

8. Pat Perez -14

