The 48-year-old won his first PGA Tour title in almost eight years

Brian Gay Wins Bermuda Championship

Brian Gay birdied the 1st extra playoff hole to beat Wyndham Clark at the Bermuda Championship.

It is the American’s first PGA Tour title in almost eight years and the 48-year-old becomes the oldest winner of a PGA Tour event since Davis Love III at the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

Gay made nine birdies in his final round along with two bogeys to shoot 64 (-7).

He birdied the 72nd hole to reach a playoff after dropping a shot at the par-5 17th.

From the right rough, he wedged it to with 2ft for a tap-in birdie.

Wyndham Clark dropped a shot at the par-3 16th and then had around 10ft for the win on the final hole but his putt slipped by on the right side.

Gay then birdied the 18th hole again, this time in the playoff, after holing from around 12ft and Clark missed from just inside that distance.

It is his first win since the Humana Challenge in January 2013 and his fifth title on the PGA Tour.

“It’s obviously great to be back in the winner’s circle, it’s been a while,” the Texan said.

“Long time, seven years like you said. I was looking forward to coming back to Bermuda. Tied for third here last year, so I had good feelings and thoughts coming back.

“It’s a crazy game, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s been a pretty long slump since the quarantine and been working on trying to get things back together and kind of came together this week.

“I did wonder [if I’d ever win again].

“Like I’ve been saying since we got done, I’ve struggled the last few months and been quite miserable on the course at times.

“Everyone around me kept telling me you’re still going to win. My wife says you’re still going to win, do it again. Just kept at it.

“Crazy game, you never know what’s going to happen. And it’s really hard to believe right now, but yeah, almost seven and a half years or so, so it’s really pretty cool.”

