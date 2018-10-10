The European Tour are back in England this week at Walton Heath, check out who we think is going to do well with our British Masters Golf Betting Tips

A week after Lucas Bjerregaard was victorious at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the European Tour heads to Walton Heath Golf Club for the British Masters.

In previous years, the tournament has been hosted by Ian Poulter, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood, but in 2018 the host is FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose.

The Englishman said; “I’m very excited to be hosting the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Walton Heath in 2018. Walton Heath is a golf course I really, really enjoy playing, in fact, I love it.”

Paul Dunne was victorious last year at Close House Golf Club but Rose heads into the event as favourite at 6/1.

The field is strong for the event with several Ryder Cup stars like Francesco Molinari (15/2), Tommy Fleetwood (10/1) and Thorbjorn Olesen (23/1) all competing.