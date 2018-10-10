The European Tour are back in England this week at Walton Heath, check out who we think is going to do well with our British Masters Golf Betting Tips
British Masters Golf Betting Tips
A week after Lucas Bjerregaard was victorious at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the European Tour heads to Walton Heath Golf Club for the British Masters.
In previous years, the tournament has been hosted by Ian Poulter, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood, but in 2018 the host is FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose.
The Englishman said; “I’m very excited to be hosting the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Walton Heath in 2018. Walton Heath is a golf course I really, really enjoy playing, in fact, I love it.”
Paul Dunne was victorious last year at Close House Golf Club but Rose heads into the event as favourite at 6/1.
The field is strong for the event with several Ryder Cup stars like Francesco Molinari (15/2), Tommy Fleetwood (10/1) and Thorbjorn Olesen (23/1) all competing.
Sky Sports British Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Lucas Bjerregaard 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Dunhill Links champion Bjerregaard has been on fantastic form of late. Before his win at St Andrews, the Dane had top 10’s at the Czech Masters and in Denmark, before a second place at the Omega European Masters. Currently he is averaging 74% in greens in regulation and has a scoring average of 69.94.
Andrea Pavan 2 points each way at 38/1 with Sportnation.bet – A 2018 winner on the European Tour at the D+D Czech Masters, Pavan is currently ranked second in strokes gained: approach which could stand him in good stead at Walton Heath.
Padraig Harrington 1 point each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – He may be ranked 176th in the world right now, but Harrington has shown he can still play at the top of the game again in 2018. In his last four starts he has had a second, fifth, missed cut, and a seventh last week.
Stephen Gallacher 1 point each way at 90/1 with Sportnation.bet – A final round 75 derailed his chances of a win in Scotland last week, but otherwise Gallacher has shown improved form before and after the Ryder Cup break. 90/1 offers long odds on a golfer who we think is one to watch this week.
Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you!