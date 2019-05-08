This year the British Masters is at wonderful Hillside Golf Club in Southport, check out who the GM Tipster thinks will win the event

British Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour is finally back on UK soil this week with the British Masters being played at Hillside Golf Club in Southport.

The event has moved to earlier in the calendar this year, with Eddie Pepperell being the defending champion having won the event at Walton Heath in October.

Pepperell is among the favourites to win the event again this year at 18/1 – with Tommy Fleetwood (15/2) and Tyrrell Hatton (16/1) the other players shorter priced.

The GM Tipster had another couple of each way places last week and is on a good current run, check out his profit at the golf betting tips homepage.