British Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour is finally back on UK soil this week with the British Masters being played at Hillside Golf Club in Southport.
The event has moved to earlier in the calendar this year, with Eddie Pepperell being the defending champion having won the event at Walton Heath in October.
Pepperell is among the favourites to win the event again this year at 18/1 – with Tommy Fleetwood (15/2) and Tyrrell Hatton (16/1) the other players shorter priced.
Hillside Golf Club Course Review
Eddie Pepperell Wins British Masters
British Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advise Bets
Tyrrell Hatton 5 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is one of the best links players around and the Hillside test should suit him. Not had his best season this year, but should feel much more comfortable on home soil.
Tom Lewis 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top 10s this season Lewis won the Silver Medal at The Open at Royal St Georges in 2011 – knows his way around a links course with a top 10 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year. Like him at theses odds.
Chris Paisley 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Some of his better performances have been on links courses, and with one top 10 and only one missed cut on tour this year, it has been an unspectacular and yet solid season. Perfect for a player at these odds.
Matthew Southgate 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – A links specialist who I would always consider when playing near the coast. If he is going to win an event on the European Tour then it is likely to be in this sort of event – only missed one cut so far this year.
