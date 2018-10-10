Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari will play together for the first two days
British Masters Tee Times: First And Second Rounds
The British Masters gets underway this week from Walton Heath in Surrey with a host of the European Tour’s finest in the field.
World number two Justin Rose, from down the road on the Hampshire/Surrey border, has the chance to regain the world number one position with a top-two finish.
Rose won the British Masters in 2002 and gets his tournament underway at 8.20am from the 10th tee along with two past British Masters champions, Paul Dunne (defending champion) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2015 winner).
Elsewhere, Team Moliwood re-unite in the 12.25pm 1st tee group along with fellow Ryder Cup star Thjorbjorn Olesen.
British Masters Tee Times – First Round:
1st tee –
7.40am: Jaco Van Zyl, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Hideto Tanihara
7.50am: Clement Sordet, Richard Bland, Marcus Kinhult
8am – Austin Connelly, Gregory Bourdy, Matthieu Pavon
8.10am – Lasse Jensen, Richard Sterne, Erik Van Rooyen
8.20am – Jason Norris, Jens Dantorp, Julian Suri
8.30am – Phachara Khongwatmai, Lee Slattery, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
8.40am – Brett Rumford, Edoardo Molinari, Wade Ormsby
8.50am – Renato Paratore, Romain Wattel, Joakim Lagergren
9am – Nicolas Colsaerts, Aaron Rai, Matthew Southgate
9.10am – Gavin Green, Ryan Evans, Julien Guerrier
9.20am – Chase Koepka, Paul O’Hara, Pelle Edberg
12.05pm – Scott Jamieson, Daniel Brooks, James Morrison
12.15pm – Martin Kaymer, Robert Karlsson, Lucas Bjerregaard
12.25pm – Thorbjorn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari
12.35pm – Sam Horsfield, Luke Donald, Eddie Pepperell
12.45pm – Daniel Willett, Andrew Johnston, Ross Fisher
12.55pm – Paul Waring, Shane Lowry, Tom Lewis
1.05pm – Chris Wood, Haotong Li, Ryan Fox
1.15pm – Andrea Pavan, David Howell, Alexander Levy
1.25pm – Gregory Havret, Nino Bertasio, Robert Coles
1.35pm – Richie Ramsay, Ricardo Gouveia, Ashley Chesters
10th tee –
7.40am – Soomin Lee, Sam Brazel, Matteo Manassero
7.50am – Dean Burmester, Marcus Fraser, Mikko Korhonen
8am – Richard McEvoy, Jordan Smith, Brandon Stone
8.10am – Andrew Sullivan, Oliver Fisher, Matt Wallace
8.20am – Justin Rose, Paul Dunne, Matthew Fitzpatrick
8.30am – Thomas Bjorn, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood
8.40am – Thongchai Jaidee, Charl Schwartzel, Trevor Immelman
8.50am – Adrian Otaegui, Stephen Gallacher, Alexander Bjork
9am – Carlos Pigem, Soren Kjeldsen, Benjamin Hebert
9.10am – Pablo Larrazabal, Pedro Oriol, Lucas Herbert
9.20am – Chris Hanson, Jason Scrivener, Maximilian Kieffer
12.05pm – Oliver Farr, Peter Hanson, Thomas Detry
12.15pm – Thomas Aiken, David Lipsky, Nacho Elvira
12.25pm – Raphael Jacquelin, Marc Warren, Robert Rock
12.35pm – Harold Varner III, Marcel Siem, Haydn Porteous
12.45pm – Callum Shinkwin, Bradley Neil, Bradley Dredge
12.55pm – Mikko Ilonen, Zander Lombard, Darren Fichardt
1.05pm – Johan Edfors, Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthias Schwab
1.15pm – Alvaro Quiros, Scott Hend, George Coetzee
British Masters Tee Times – Second Round:
1st tee
7.40am – Oliver Farr, Peter Hanson, Thomas Detry
7.50am – Thomas Aiken, David Lipsky, Nacho Elvira
8am – Raphael Jacquelin, Marc Warren, Robert Rock
8.10am – Harold Varner III, Marcel Siem, Haydn Porteous
8.20am – Callum Shinkwin, Bradley Neil, Bradley Dredge
8.30am – Mikko Ilonen, Zander Lombard, Darren Fichardt
8.40am – Johan Edfors, Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthias Schwab
8.50am – Alvaro Quiros, Scott Hend, George Coetzee
9am – David Horsey, Andrew Dodt, David Drysdale
9.10am – Daniel Im, Steven Brown, Jeunghun Wang
11.55am – Sam Brazel, Soomin Lee, Matteo Mannassero
12.05pm – Marcus Fraser, Dean Burmester, Mikko Korhonen
12.15pm – Richard McEvoy, Jordan Smith, Brandon Stone
12.25pm – Andy Sullivan, Oli Fisher, Matt Wallace
12.35pm – Justin Rose, Paul Dunne, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12.45pm – Thomas Bjorn, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood
12.55pm – Thongchai Jaidee, Charl Schwartzel, Trevor Immelman
1.05pm – Adrian Otaegui, Stephen Gallacher, Alexander Bjork
1.15pm – Carlos Pigem, Soren Kjeldsen, Benjamin Hebert
1.25pm – Pablo Larrazabal, Pedro Oriol, Lucas Herbert
1.35pm – Chris Hanson, Jason Scrivener, Maximilian Kieffer
10th tee –
7.40am –Scott Jamieson, Daniel Brooks, James Morrison
7.50am – Martin Kaymer, Robert Karlsson, Lucas Bjerregaard
8am – Thorbjorn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari
8.10am – Sam Horsfield, Luke Donald, Eddie Pepperell
8.20am – Danny Willett, Andrew Johnston, Ross Fisher
8.30am – Paul Waring, Shane Lowry, Tom Lewis
8.40am – Chris Wood, Haotong Li, Ryan Fox
8.50am – Andrea Pavan, David Howell, Alexander Levy
9am – Gregory Havret, Nino Bertasio, Robert Coles
9.10am – Richie Ramsey, Ricardo Gouveia, Ashley Chesters
11.55am – Jaco Van Zyl, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Hideto Tanihara
12.05pm – Richard Bland, Clement Sordet, Marcus Kinhult
12.15pm – Austin Connelly, Gregory Bourdy, Matthieu Pavon
12.25pm – Lasse Jensen, Richard Sterne, Erik Van Rooyen
12.35pm – Jason Norris, Jens Dantorp, Julian Suri
12.45pm – Phachara Khongwatmai, Lee Slattery, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
12:55pm – Brett Rumford, Edoardo Molinari, Wade Ormsby
1.05pm – Renato Paratore, Romain Wattel, Joakim Lagergren
1.15pm – Nicolas Colsaerts, Aaron Rai, Matthew Southgate
1.25pm – Gavin Green, Ryan Evans, Julien Guerrier
1.35pm – Chase Koepka, Paul O’Hara, Pelle Edberg