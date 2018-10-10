British Masters Tee Times: First And Second Rounds

Elliott Heath

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari will play together for the first two days

The British Masters gets underway this week from Walton Heath in Surrey with a host of the European Tour’s finest in the field.

World number two Justin Rose, from down the road on the Hampshire/Surrey border, has the chance to regain the world number one position with a top-two finish.

Rose won the British Masters in 2002 and gets his tournament underway at 8.20am from the 10th tee along with two past British Masters champions, Paul Dunne (defending champion) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2015 winner).

Elsewhere, Team Moliwood re-unite in the 12.25pm 1st tee group along with fellow Ryder Cup star Thjorbjorn Olesen.

British Masters Tee Times – First Round:

1st tee –

7.40am: Jaco Van Zyl, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Hideto Tanihara

7.50am: Clement Sordet, Richard Bland, Marcus Kinhult

8am – Austin Connelly, Gregory Bourdy, Matthieu Pavon

8.10am – Lasse Jensen, Richard Sterne, Erik Van Rooyen

8.20am – Jason Norris, Jens Dantorp, Julian Suri

8.30am – Phachara Khongwatmai, Lee Slattery, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

8.40am – Brett Rumford, Edoardo Molinari, Wade Ormsby

8.50am – Renato Paratore, Romain Wattel, Joakim Lagergren

9am – Nicolas Colsaerts, Aaron Rai, Matthew Southgate

9.10am – Gavin Green, Ryan Evans, Julien Guerrier

9.20am – Chase Koepka, Paul O’Hara, Pelle Edberg

12.05pm – Scott Jamieson, Daniel Brooks, James Morrison

12.15pm – Martin Kaymer, Robert Karlsson, Lucas Bjerregaard

12.25pm – Thorbjorn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari

12.35pm – Sam Horsfield, Luke Donald, Eddie Pepperell

12.45pm – Daniel Willett, Andrew Johnston, Ross Fisher

12.55pm – Paul Waring, Shane Lowry, Tom Lewis

1.05pm – Chris Wood, Haotong Li, Ryan Fox

1.15pm – Andrea Pavan, David Howell, Alexander Levy

1.25pm – Gregory Havret, Nino Bertasio, Robert Coles

1.35pm – Richie Ramsay, Ricardo Gouveia, Ashley Chesters

10th tee –

7.40am – Soomin Lee, Sam Brazel, Matteo Manassero

7.50am – Dean Burmester, Marcus Fraser, Mikko Korhonen

8am – Richard McEvoy, Jordan Smith, Brandon Stone

8.10am – Andrew Sullivan, Oliver Fisher, Matt Wallace

8.20am – Justin Rose, Paul Dunne, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8.30am – Thomas Bjorn, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood

8.40am – Thongchai Jaidee, Charl Schwartzel, Trevor Immelman

8.50am – Adrian Otaegui, Stephen Gallacher, Alexander Bjork

9am – Carlos Pigem, Soren Kjeldsen, Benjamin Hebert

9.10am – Pablo Larrazabal, Pedro Oriol, Lucas Herbert

9.20am – Chris Hanson, Jason Scrivener, Maximilian Kieffer

12.05pm – Oliver Farr, Peter Hanson, Thomas Detry

12.15pm – Thomas Aiken, David Lipsky, Nacho Elvira

12.25pm – Raphael Jacquelin, Marc Warren, Robert Rock

12.35pm – Harold Varner III, Marcel Siem, Haydn Porteous

12.45pm – Callum Shinkwin, Bradley Neil, Bradley Dredge

12.55pm – Mikko Ilonen, Zander Lombard, Darren Fichardt

1.05pm – Johan Edfors, Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthias Schwab

1.15pm – Alvaro Quiros, Scott Hend, George Coetzee

British Masters Tee Times – Second Round:

1st tee

7.40am – Oliver Farr, Peter Hanson, Thomas Detry

7.50am – Thomas Aiken, David Lipsky, Nacho Elvira

8am – Raphael Jacquelin, Marc Warren, Robert Rock

8.10am – Harold Varner III, Marcel Siem, Haydn Porteous

8.20am – Callum Shinkwin, Bradley Neil, Bradley Dredge

8.30am – Mikko Ilonen, Zander Lombard, Darren Fichardt

8.40am – Johan Edfors, Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthias Schwab

8.50am – Alvaro Quiros, Scott Hend, George Coetzee

9am – David Horsey, Andrew Dodt, David Drysdale

9.10am – Daniel Im, Steven Brown, Jeunghun Wang

11.55am – Sam Brazel, Soomin Lee, Matteo Mannassero

12.05pm – Marcus Fraser, Dean Burmester, Mikko Korhonen

12.15pm – Richard McEvoy, Jordan Smith, Brandon Stone

12.25pm – Andy Sullivan, Oli Fisher, Matt Wallace

12.35pm – Justin Rose, Paul Dunne, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12.45pm – Thomas Bjorn, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood

12.55pm – Thongchai Jaidee, Charl Schwartzel, Trevor Immelman

1.05pm – Adrian Otaegui, Stephen Gallacher, Alexander Bjork

1.15pm – Carlos Pigem, Soren Kjeldsen, Benjamin Hebert

1.25pm – Pablo Larrazabal, Pedro Oriol, Lucas Herbert

1.35pm – Chris Hanson, Jason Scrivener, Maximilian Kieffer

10th tee –

7.40amScott Jamieson, Daniel Brooks, James Morrison

7.50am – Martin Kaymer, Robert Karlsson, Lucas Bjerregaard

8am – Thorbjorn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari

8.10am – Sam Horsfield, Luke Donald, Eddie Pepperell

8.20am – Danny Willett, Andrew Johnston, Ross Fisher

8.30am – Paul Waring, Shane Lowry, Tom Lewis

8.40am Chris Wood, Haotong Li, Ryan Fox

8.50am – Andrea Pavan, David Howell, Alexander Levy

9am – Gregory Havret, Nino Bertasio, Robert Coles

9.10am – Richie Ramsey, Ricardo Gouveia, Ashley Chesters

11.55am – Jaco Van Zyl, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Hideto Tanihara

12.05pm – Richard Bland, Clement Sordet, Marcus Kinhult

12.15pm – Austin Connelly, Gregory Bourdy, Matthieu Pavon

12.25pm – Lasse Jensen, Richard Sterne, Erik Van Rooyen

12.35pm – Jason Norris, Jens Dantorp, Julian Suri

12.45pm – Phachara Khongwatmai, Lee Slattery, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

12:55pm – Brett Rumford, Edoardo Molinari, Wade Ormsby

1.05pm – Renato Paratore, Romain Wattel, Joakim Lagergren

1.15pm – Nicolas Colsaerts, Aaron Rai, Matthew Southgate

1.25pm – Gavin Green, Ryan Evans, Julien Guerrier

1.35pm – Chase Koepka, Paul O’Hara, Pelle Edberg