Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari will play together for the first two days

British Masters Tee Times: First And Second Rounds

The British Masters gets underway this week from Walton Heath in Surrey with a host of the European Tour’s finest in the field.

World number two Justin Rose, from down the road on the Hampshire/Surrey border, has the chance to regain the world number one position with a top-two finish.

Rose won the British Masters in 2002 and gets his tournament underway at 8.20am from the 10th tee along with two past British Masters champions, Paul Dunne (defending champion) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2015 winner).

Elsewhere, Team Moliwood re-unite in the 12.25pm 1st tee group along with fellow Ryder Cup star Thjorbjorn Olesen.

British Masters Tee Times – First Round:

1st tee –

7.40am: Jaco Van Zyl, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Hideto Tanihara

7.50am: Clement Sordet, Richard Bland, Marcus Kinhult

8am – Austin Connelly, Gregory Bourdy, Matthieu Pavon

8.10am – Lasse Jensen, Richard Sterne, Erik Van Rooyen

8.20am – Jason Norris, Jens Dantorp, Julian Suri

8.30am – Phachara Khongwatmai, Lee Slattery, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

8.40am – Brett Rumford, Edoardo Molinari, Wade Ormsby

8.50am – Renato Paratore, Romain Wattel, Joakim Lagergren

9am – Nicolas Colsaerts, Aaron Rai, Matthew Southgate

9.10am – Gavin Green, Ryan Evans, Julien Guerrier

9.20am – Chase Koepka, Paul O’Hara, Pelle Edberg

12.05pm – Scott Jamieson, Daniel Brooks, James Morrison

12.15pm – Martin Kaymer, Robert Karlsson, Lucas Bjerregaard

12.25pm – Thorbjorn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari

12.35pm – Sam Horsfield, Luke Donald, Eddie Pepperell

12.45pm – Daniel Willett, Andrew Johnston, Ross Fisher

12.55pm – Paul Waring, Shane Lowry, Tom Lewis

1.05pm – Chris Wood, Haotong Li, Ryan Fox

1.15pm – Andrea Pavan, David Howell, Alexander Levy

1.25pm – Gregory Havret, Nino Bertasio, Robert Coles

1.35pm – Richie Ramsay, Ricardo Gouveia, Ashley Chesters