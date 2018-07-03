The Canadian showed some frustration during the Women's PGA Championship

Brooke Henderson Smashes Club In Half, Nearly Injures Caddie

Golf is a frustrating game and it got to Brooke Henderson during the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The Canadian made a mess of the par-5 11th hole where she hit a chip that went long of the hole.

Watch the video below:

That got too much for her and she subsequently smashed her club on the ground, very close to her caddie who was lucky to come out unscathed.