The Canadian showed some frustration during the Women's PGA Championship
Brooke Henderson Smashes Club In Half, Nearly Injures Caddie
Golf is a frustrating game and it got to Brooke Henderson during the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
The Canadian made a mess of the par-5 11th hole where she hit a chip that went long of the hole.

That got too much for her and she subsequently smashed her club on the ground, very close to her caddie who was lucky to come out unscathed.
In the end, she finished in a tie for sixth place as Sung-Hyun Park won in a playoff.