Brooks Koepka of the USA fired a closing round of 64 to win the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges by four shots from his countryman Gary Woodland.

Brooks Koepka Becomes World Number One With CJ Cup Win

PGA Tour player of the year Brooks Koepka held off the challenge of Gary Woodland to win his 12th professional tournament.

He closed the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on 21-under-par.

Koepka began the final round in South Korea four clear and he finished with the same cushion. Woodland pushed hard and pulled level after six birdies in the space of seven holes on the front nine.

The back nine saw quite a duel between the pair, but it was Koepka who came out on top – he came home in just 29 strokes to pull clear and prove that he is one of the grittiest final round players in world golf right now.

“I always felt like I was in control, I felt like I was playing good and I felt like he played a great round, but I always felt like I was in control, which is a good feeling,” Koepka said.

The 2018 U.S. Open and USPGA Champion has now won the last three times he has led through 54 holes.

“I’ve gotten so much confidence off winning those majors where it’s incredible every time I tee it up I feel like I really have a good chance to win whether I have my A-game or not,” he said.

Spain’s Rafa Cabrera-Bello enjoyed a good week. He fired a closing 65 to end the tournament in a tie for third place.

Ryan Palmer climbed the board with a 62 to also finish in that tie for third with Jason Day and Scott Piercy tied for fifth.

The PGA Tour remains in Asia this week as the circuit moves on to the WGC HSBC Champions at Sheshan International.