The four-time Major winner says that he is "going with the PGA Tour" and will not be joining the Premier Golf League

Brooks Koepka Closes Door On Premier Golf League: “I Am Out”

Rory McIlroy dealt the proposed Premier Golf League a huge blow last month by saying that he won’t do it, and Brooks Koepka may have just given the newly-proposed golf league a final nail in the coffin.

The World No.3 has followed McIlroy in saying that he is “out.”

That is after Jon Rahm also said that he won’t be joining, meaning the World’s Numbers one, two and three have all said they’re out.

Koepka told the Associated Press that he met with the PGL representatives at the Genesis Invitational in February and has been waiting to announce his decision at a time that wouldn’t be a distraction.

With the golfing world, and the world in general, turned upside down currently due to the coronavirus, this has presented a good time for Koepka to air his thoughts.

“I am out of the PGL. I’m going with the PGA Tour,” Koepka told The Associated Press.

“I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.

“I get that the stars are what people come to see.

“But these guys who we see win, who have been grinding for 10 or 15 years, that’s what makes the cool stories. I’d have a hard time looking at guys and putting them out of a job.”

The main reason why Rory McIlroy said he was out was due to the Premier Golf League’s strict policy of all 48 players signing up to play in all 18 tournaments.

Koepka also isn’t a big fan of that, and mentioned as well that the huge money on offer in the PGL isn’t enough to tempt him.

“Money isn’t going to change my life,” he said.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“There’s something to be said about freedom of playing. I get to chose. To me, it’s not worth it.

I’m happy with how things are. When life is good — and it’s real good — you don’t want to change it. I think the PGA Tour is run beautifully.

“I plan on playing the PGA Tour for the rest of my life.”

Jon Rahm also said that he plans to support the PGA Tour going forward.

“I think what I’m going to do is focus on just the PGA Tour,” Rahm told Golfweek.

“At the end of the day I’m a competitor, I’m a PGA Tour member and I’m going to stay that way.”

Bubba Watson has also committed himself to the PGA Tour.

“Like @BKoepka @McIlroyRory my loyalty is with the @PGATOUR,” he tweeted.

“The way Jay Monahan and the Tour have handled the current situation makes me proud to be a member!

“One of many reasons I want to play on this Tour for the rest of my career #PGATour #ProudMember.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

Do you think this will be the end of the Premier Golf League? Let us know your thoughts on social media

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram