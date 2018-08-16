The 28-year-old has had a very rich year on the PGA Tour
Brooks Koepka Has Won More In 2018 Than Nicklaus Did In Career
Brooks Koepka has had the year of his life, winning two out of the three majors he has played in, picking up a bucket-load of cash and world ranking points in the process.
Cash will be the main focus of this article, as the American has earned more in 2018 on the PGA Tour than Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer did in their careers!
WATCH: Brooks Koepka’s winning USPGA Championship interview
Koepka has won $6,412,792 on the PGA Tour this season, $2.16m of that coming at the US Open and $1.98m for his USPGA Championship win.
That is around $700,000 more than Jack Nicklaus won in his entire career on the PGA Tour.
The Golden Bear won 73 PGA Tour titles as well as 18 majors to pick up a grand total of $5,734,031.
Koepka has earned almost $3m more than Arnold Palmer did on the PGA Tour too.
Palmer, victorious 62 times on the PGA Tour in his career, won a total of €3.6m.
Although he does ultimately trump Brooks Koepka, as according to Forbes, Palmer earned 240 times that from appearances, endorsements, licensing and golf course design to take his career earnings to a whopping $875m.
That is third in the all-time sports list, only behind Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.
Brooks Koepka What’s In The Bag?
Check out Koepka's USPGA Championship winning clubs
Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Caddie?
Northern Irishman Ricky Elliott is Brooks Koepka's caddie…
WATCH: Tiger Woods Congratulates Brooks Koepka
Woods showed class in defeat to congratulate Koepka…
10 Things You Don’t Know About Brooks Koepka
Did you know all of these facts about…
Palmer’s earnings have been bumped up to $1.3bn due to inflation – good luck beating that Brooks!
Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour earnings are currently $200,000 short of $20m to take him to 74th in the PGA Tour’s All-Time Money List.
Woods is top of that table with $113m, Mickelson is second with $88m, Vijay Singh third with $71m, Jim Furyk fourth with $68m and Dustin Johnson is in fifth with $55m.
His $6.4m earnings put him in third position in the PGA Tour’s Official Money chart for the 2017-18 season – Justin Thomas is 1st with $7.9m and Dustin Johnson is 2nd with $7.3m.
For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels