The 28-year-old has had a very rich year on the PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka Has Won More In 2018 Than Nicklaus Did In Career

Brooks Koepka has had the year of his life, winning two out of the three majors he has played in, picking up a bucket-load of cash and world ranking points in the process.

Cash will be the main focus of this article, as the American has earned more in 2018 on the PGA Tour than Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer did in their careers!

WATCH: Brooks Koepka’s winning USPGA Championship interview

Koepka has won $6,412,792 on the PGA Tour this season, $2.16m of that coming at the US Open and $1.98m for his USPGA Championship win.

That is around $700,000 more than Jack Nicklaus won in his entire career on the PGA Tour.

The Golden Bear won 73 PGA Tour titles as well as 18 majors to pick up a grand total of $5,734,031.

Koepka has earned almost $3m more than Arnold Palmer did on the PGA Tour too.

Palmer, victorious 62 times on the PGA Tour in his career, won a total of €3.6m.

Although he does ultimately trump Brooks Koepka, as according to Forbes, Palmer earned 240 times that from appearances, endorsements, licensing and golf course design to take his career earnings to a whopping $875m.

That is third in the all-time sports list, only behind Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.