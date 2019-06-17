Brooks Koepka became the only man in US Open history to shoot four rounds in the 60s and not win

Brooks Koepka Makes History With US Open Runner-Up

Brooks Koepka finished runner-up at the US Open as his attempt to win the tournament three straight years came up shy.

The American failed to birdie either of the par-5s on the back nine after a hot start, and was ultimately three shots back after Gary Woodland holed a huge birdie putt on the 18th green.

However, Koepka can take some satisfaction from the week as he became the first man in history to shoot four rounds in the 60s at a US Open and not take the title.

Koepka’s four rounds of 69, 69, 68 and 68 added up to a total of 274 and 10 under par around Pebble Beach, a score that he surely would have taken at the beginning of the week.

He played excellently in the final round but just couldn’t hole the crucial putts when he needed to.

Only three men have shot in the 60s all four days at the US Open before Koepka did it this week, and they were Lee Trevino in 1968, Lee Janzen in 1993 and Rory McIlroy in 2011.

It’s another record for the 29-year-old who equalled the lowest four round total in Major history last month at Bethpage Black with a 264 total to win the USPGA Championship.

The World Number One stretched his lead atop the Official World Golf Ranking and has, remarkably, finished 1st, T2nd, 1st and 2nd in the last four Majors.

That is a stretch that only the likes of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus can better.

“I played great,” he said after his round.

Nothing I could do. I gave it my all.

“I give it my all every time and sometimes, like this week—it happened at Augusta—it’s not meant to be.

“I hit every shot that I wanted to. And sometimes no matter how good your good is, it isn’t there.”