The four-time Major winner has been named Player of the Year by the PGA of America

Brooks Koepka Named PGA Player Of The Year

Brooks Koepka has been named as the PGA of America’s Player of the Year for 2019.

He also won the award in 2018 and becomes the first player to win it in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods in 2007.

The award is based on a points system that scores victories, scoring average and position on the money list, ending before the Tour Championship.

The American won three times in the 2018/19 PGA Tour season at the CJ Cup, USPGA Championship and WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

He was also 2nd at the Masters, T2nd at the US Open and T4th at the Open Championship.

The World No.1 edged out Rory McIlroy who had three wins and 14 top 10s from 19 starts.

Koepka and McIlroy are the two favourites to win the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year award which is decided by the players.

Last year Brooks Koepka received the award, with Rory McIlroy winning in 2012 and 2014.

Koepka will be feeling confident though, as the PGA of America Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year have been awarded to the same person every year barring in 1990 (Nick Faldo – PGA and Wayne Levi – PGA Tour) and 1991 (Corey Pavin – PGA and Fred Couples – PGA Tour).