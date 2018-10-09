The three-time major winner has been named Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season

Brooks Koepka Named PGA Tour Player Of The Year 2017/18

Brooks Koepka has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season and receives the Jack Nicklaus Trophy.

The American won two majors in 2018 and had a further four top 10 finishes.

Koepka reached a career-high of 2nd in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2018 and added the US Open and USPGA Championship to his 2017 US Open trophy.

He won just over $7m during the season, which he missed part of due to a wrist injury including the Masters, meaning he won 2/3 of the majors he entered.

Despite being named Player of the Year, Koepka finished down in ninth in the FedEx Cup, below winless Tony Finau and single winners Keegan Bradley and Billy Horschel.

The PGA Tour Player of the Year is voted by PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 FedEx Cup events. Voting closed on 1st October.

Koepka became the first player since Curtis Strange in 1989/90 to win the US Open back-to-back.

He outlasted Dustin Johnson at Shinnecock Hills in the final group and eventually finished one stroke ahead of Tommy Fleetwood.

Two months later he then beat Adam Scott and Tiger Woods to win his third major title at the USPGA Championship at Bellerive.

Koepka was also T2nd at the WGC-HSBC Champions, 2nd at the Fort Worth Invitational, 5th at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and T8th at The Northern Trust.

He succeeds Justin Thomas as PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Recent winner of the award include Dustin Johnson (2016), Jordan Spieth (2015), Rory McIlroy (2014), Tiger Woods (2013), Rory McIlroy (2012), Luke Donald (2011) and Jim Furyk (2010).

Tiger Woods holds the record for PGA Tour Player of the Year accolades with 11.